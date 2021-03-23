Everything You Need To Know About Hamilton’s Australian Cast

Adding to the list of things to look forward to in 2021 is Australia’s production of the hit Broadway show Hamilton. The hip-hop musical based on the history of America’s founding fathers sold out in rapid time in Australia last year. Now, to add to the excitement, the cast for the Australian production has been announced. Prepare to be satisfied.

The Australian cast introduced themselves with a well-choreographed video, in true Hamilton style. The company is made up nearly entirely of people of colour, representing a huge step forward for diversity in the Australian theatre scene.

Now, wait for it. The coveted lead role of Alexander Hamilton, made famous by Lin-Manuel Miranda, will be played by Jason Arrow. Arrow recently performed in Disney’s Aladdin stage show and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical.

Other major roles include Chloe Zuel as Eliza Hamilton, Lyndon Watts as Aaron Burr, Akina Edmonds as Angelica Schuyler, Matu Ngaropo as George Washington, Victory Ndukwe as Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson, Shaka Cook as Hercules Mulligan and James Madison, Marty Alix as John Laurens and Philip Hamilton, Elandrah Eramiha as Peggy Schuyler and Maria Reynolds and Brent Hill as King George III. You can check out a list of the entire awesome cast and ensemble on the Hamilton Australia website.

Hamilton star Lin-Manuel Miranda and the original creatives were very involved in the casting process, Miranda said in a statement:

“I am incredibly excited by the cast we have assembled for the premiere of HAMILTON in Australia. While theatres around the world have been forced to temporarily shut down, we have taken this time to bring together a truly incredible ensemble to tell this story. Led by Jason Arrow as Alexander Hamilton, this cast has such incredible talent, warmth and power. I know they will thrill and move audiences in Sydney.”

Each member of the company boasts an impressive resume. Hamilton made waves on Broadway for re-telling America’s, mainly white, history of its founding fathers with a cast of very diverse actors. And it looks like the Australian production is set to do the same.

Director, Thomas Kail, commented on the Australian cast saying, “I have been deeply impressed by the exceptionally talented and diverse candidates from all over Australia and New Zealand. The level of talent that will play in Sydney is first-rate – rivalling both Broadway and the West End. I cannot wait for audiences to watch this dynamic cast dazzle eight times a week.”

Hamilton could previously only be seen by those how had travelled to see it on Broadway or while it toured across the U.S. But in July, Disney made an official recording of the live show available on Disney+, allowing viewers all around the world to see the magic for themselves.

Hamilton is set to kick off in March 2021 in Australia at Sydney’s Lyric Theatre.

Now, go grab yourself some tickets in the next sale and make sure you’re in the room where it happens in 2021.