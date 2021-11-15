How to Watch Adele’s Interview With Oprah in Australia

Oprah Winfrey is back, following her eye-opening chat with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, with another huge celebrity interview that is sure to have eyeballs glued to screens. As a part of the Adele One Night Only performance feature, fans will be able to catch an exclusive interview between the musician and Oprah Winfrey as well.

Here’s everything you need to know about watching the Adele interview with Oprah from Australia.

What is Adele ‘One Night Only’?

Filmed at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles, Adele’s rare one-night live performance will feature two hours of the singer’s most popular tracks, along with tunes from the new 30 album.

The concert’s setlist includes songs like ‘Hello’, ‘Easy On Me’, ‘Skyfall’, ‘Someone Like You’ and ‘Rolling In The Deep’.

As for what you can expect from the concert, here’s a clip of Oprah and Lizzo enjoying the live tunes during the performance. If this is anything to go by, we can expect the show to be as moving as ever.

Following the performance, Adele sat down with Oprah and discussed her new music, motherhood, divorce and her health journey.

Can I see a trailer?

You sure can. CBS shared a promo video from the Adele One Night Only performance, giving fans a sneak peek at the striking performance and intimate interview.

Watch it below.

How can I watch Adele One Night Only in Australia?

We’re happy to report that Aussies will get access to this Adele performance and her interview with Oprah in a matter of days. This is not one of those situations where you’ll need to resort to piecing together the experience by watching clips on Instagram, thankfully.

You can watch Adele One Night Only in Australia on Channel 7 and 7plus on Sunday, November 21 at 7:00 pm.