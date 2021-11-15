Level Up Your Life

How to Watch Adele’s Interview With Oprah in Australia

Stephanie Nuzzo

Stephanie Nuzzo

Published 1 hour ago: November 15, 2021 at 5:29 pm -
Filed to:Celebrity
Entertainmentmusicoprah
How to Watch Adele’s Interview With Oprah in Australia
Coverage of the CBS special Adele: One Night Only Pictured (L-R): Adele and Oprah Winfrey. Photo Credit: Harpo Productions/ Photographer: Joe Pugliese.

Oprah Winfrey is back, following her eye-opening chat with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, with another huge celebrity interview that is sure to have eyeballs glued to screens. As a part of the Adele One Night Only performance feature, fans will be able to catch an exclusive interview between the musician and Oprah Winfrey as well.

Here’s everything you need to know about watching the Adele interview with Oprah from Australia.

What is Adele ‘One Night Only’?

adele oprah concert australia
Watch Adele’s interview with Oprah from Australia. Photo: Cliff Lipson/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Filmed at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles, Adele’s rare one-night live performance will feature two hours of the singer’s most popular tracks, along with tunes from the new 30 album.

The concert’s setlist includes songs like ‘Hello’, ‘Easy On Me’, ‘Skyfall’, ‘Someone Like You’ and ‘Rolling In The Deep’.

As for what you can expect from the concert, here’s a clip of Oprah and Lizzo enjoying the live tunes during the performance. If this is anything to go by, we can expect the show to be as moving as ever.

Following the performance, Adele sat down with Oprah and discussed her new music, motherhood, divorce and her health journey.

Can I see a trailer?

You sure can. CBS shared a promo video from the Adele One Night Only performance, giving fans a sneak peek at the striking performance and intimate interview.

Watch it below.

How can I watch Adele One Night Only in Australia?

We’re happy to report that Aussies will get access to this Adele performance and her interview with Oprah in a matter of days. This is not one of those situations where you’ll need to resort to piecing together the experience by watching clips on Instagram, thankfully.

You can watch Adele One Night Only in Australia on Channel 7 and 7plus on Sunday, November 21 at 7:00 pm.

More From Lifehacker Australia

About the Author

Stephanie Nuzzo

Stephanie Nuzzo

Stephanie Nuzzo is the Editor of Lifehacker Australia.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Lifehacker to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.