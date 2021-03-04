Level Up Your Life

How to Watch Oprah’s Interview With Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Australia

Stephanie Nuzzo

Published 3 hours ago: March 5, 2021 at 9:32 am -
Filed to:Celebrity
entertainmentroyal familytv
How to Watch Oprah’s Interview With Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Australia
CBS/10
As you’ve likely heard at this point, Oprah Winfrey has won herself the interview of the year (in my humble opinion) with an intimate sit down with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

What can we expect from the interview?

Oprah’s interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is being lauded already for its raw look into life for the couple – who has now officially given up their position as active members of the Royal Family – with Oprah saying in previews of the interview that no topics were “off-limits”.

In a discussion with Meghan alone, that we’ve seen glimpses of in interview previews, Oprah references a moment for Markle that was “almost unsurvivable” stating that it sounds like there was “a breaking point” for her.

When asked by Oprah how she feels about the Palace hearing her speak her truth, Meghan simply said:

“I don’t know how they could expect that after all of this time we would still just be silent when there is an active role that the Firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us.

“And if that comes with risk of losing things … there’s a lot that’s been lost already.”

And Prince Harry made clear that his choices with regard to his family have been made in the name of their safety. He told Oprah “My biggest fear was history repeating itself” – a reference to his late mother Princess Diana and the similar treatment of his wife.

You can see previews of the conversation below:

When and where can I watch Oprah’s interview with Meghan and Harry in Australia?

For some time, it was unclear when or where Aussies would be able to access the upcoming interview, titled Oprah with Meghan & Harry. However, we’ve recently learnt that it has found a home in Channel 10.

The interview will air Monday, March 8 at 7:30 pm AEDT on 10 and 10 play. You can see more on that here.

Stephanie Nuzzo

