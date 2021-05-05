Webjet Has Slashed Flights to the NT by $200, so That Red Centre Holiday Is Closer Than Ever

If you’ve had a visit to Australia’s Red Centre on your travel bucket list for a while now, this is the time to get moving on those plans.

Digital travel service Webjet has today announced they’ve slashed prices on flights to the Northern Territory for a week-long promotion with Tourism Northern Territory.

Tell me more about the deal

The NT travel sale kicked off on May 5 and is valid until May 11, 2021 for all travel dates over the next 12 months (there are no black-out periods, here).

Inbound flights to Alice Springs and Uluru are included in the promotion, with $200 being shaved off flights booked during the sale period.

A quick peek on the Webjet website shows flights from Sydney into Alice Springs starting from a ridiculous $78 (with Virgin) and economy flights from Sydney to Uluru (with Jetstar) are currently starting from $59.

You can find full details, and pricing break downs at the Webjet website here.

What do I do when I get to the Northern Territory?

Aside from taking in the majesty of Uluru, some of the more popular travel experiences in the Northern Territory include:

For more inspiration on your dream Northern Territory trip, the tourism board has pulled together a pretty lovely promotional video that should help. Check that out for yourself below.

