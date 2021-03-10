You Can Grab a Flight to Darwin for as Little as $70 Right Now

Hey (domestic) travellers. We’ve landed on quite a nice treat today that we think may pique your interest.

Webjet has announced today (March 10, 2021) that it would be slashing the prices on flights to Darwin – across all airlines – for 72 hours.

What’s the deal with the sale?

There are discounts of up to $100 on flights departing from Melbourne, Sydney, Perth, Brisbane, Cairns and Alice Springs. This means you can hop on a plane to Australia’s Top End for as little as $70 one way.

Prices and availability will obviously vary depending on dates, location and flight sales, but whichever way you slice it, this is quite a solid deal.

In a statement on the sale, Webjet writes that “These discounts apply to inbound flights to Darwin that are booked from today, 10 March, until 12 March (or until sold out).”

“After a year of travel restrictions and border closures, Australia’s only tropical capital city is ready and open for travellers who are seeking a different holiday. From its balmy weather, captivating wildlife experiences, rich cultural and historical offerings and a thriving foodie scene, there is no better time to book a Darwin escape.”

You can find full details on the sale here.

There are actually a number of other sweet deals on offer right now for visitors keen on a visit to the Northern Territory. If you’d like to visit this unique and beautiful part of Australia, may as well do it at a bargain. There are a whole bunch of sales listed on the region’s tourism website right now.

What to do when in the Northern Territory

This culturally rich and naturally striking part of Australia is perfect for engaging with Aboriginal culture; taking long hikes in the many National Parks, and taking a break by one of the territory’s many waterfalls.

If you’d like some inspiration, we’ve written about some particularly worthwhile spots to visit in the NT here and here.