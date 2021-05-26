Grab 40% Off Reebok, Adidas And Nike Shoes in The Iconic’s Sneaker Sale

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

THE ICONIC is here to bring us another, well, iconic sale and this time it’s all about sneakers.

A good pair of shoes can literally change your life and sneakers are the catch-alls in that department. They look good, feel good and come in such a large range of shapes, colours and sizes that there really is something for everyone.

Plus, sneakers are more socially acceptable than ever after a year at home. They’re perfect for outdoor events or going to the gym and you can dress them up for work or going out. Not to mention, going into the colder months means closed-in shoes are a must.

If you’re in the market for some stylish new sneakers THE ICONIC has got you covered.

The retailer is slinging a 40% off sale on a huge selection of men’s and women’s sneakers. The only catch is that this is a one day only sale and that day is today, May 26.

You have until 11:59 pm AEST to make your decisions and you can find the full sale over on THE ICONIC’s website.

What’s included in THE ICONIC’s sneaker sale?

Here are some of the best sneaker deals to get you started.

Women’s

Adidas Originals – Superstar

$90 (was $150, save $60)

Features genuine leather upper, signature foxed 3-stripes on each side, rounded shell toe, ‘Superstar’ text and rubber outsole.

Buy Adidas Originals Superstar Women’s from THE ICONIC here.

PUMA Enzo 2 Uncaged Running Shoes

$66 (was $110, save $44)

Designed for running. Features textile mesh upper, lace up opening, low bootie design, TPU mould on side panel and webbing loops on eye stay.

Buy Puma Enzo 2 Uncaged Running Shoes from THE ICONIC here.

Reebok Classic Leather

$78 (was $130, save $52)

Featuring genuine leather upper, white shade, six-eye lace-up design, die-cut EVA midsole, lightweight cushioning, high abrasion rubber outer sole.

Buy Reebok classic leather sneakers from THE ICONIC here.

Men’s

Nike Zoom Winflo 7

$84 (was $140, save $56)

Features synthetic yarns mesh upper, faux leather and textile overlays, Air Zoom Unit in heel and forefoot for comfort and whole foot cushioning, foam midsole for springier step and full rubber outsole for responsive running.

Buy Nike Zoom Winflo from THE ICONIC here.

ADIDAS originals – Swift Run

$90 (was $150, save $60)

Features knitted upper, embroidered details to heel and front, sock-like fit; navy, white and black, thread detailing to heel counter, signature 3-Stripes to sides, injection-moulded lightweight EVA midsole.

Buy Adidas originals Swift Run X from THE ICONIC here.

You can find all these and much more over on THE ICONIC’s website.

Don’t forget this is one day only so get in quick to find your new favourite sneakers.