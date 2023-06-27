7 Pairs Of Sneakers Worth Adding to Your Winter Wardrobe

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Now that winter is in full swing, we’re swapping out our sandals and slides for boots and sneakers. The only problem is that there are so many cool sneaker brands and styles out there at the moment that it can be hard to know where to start on your hunt for the perfect pair.

Of course, you can never go wrong with classic sneakers from brands like Nike, Adidas, Reebok, New Balance, Converse or Vans, which all offer tried-and-true silhouettes like Dunks, Sambas, Chuck Taylors and Sk8s. However, you’ve also got the option of reinvented styles that are sportier, chunkier, or slimmer designs than the OGs. You can also get your hands on some collectables if you’re into that kinda thing.

While traditionally, we stick to neutral colourways, there are also tonnes of vibrant colours to help brighten up your winter wardrobe. All you have to do is choose your faves and head to the checkout.

READ MORE The Best Way To Clean Leather, Suede And Textured Sneakers

Nike Dunks Low

Nike Dunk Low ‘Black White’ 2021

If you’re on the hunt for a specific pair of Nike sneakers that you can no longer find in regular retail stores, we’d suggest checking out Novelship. Novelship is a huge marketplace for 100 per cent authentic, limited edition sneakers, apparel, and collectibles from your favourite brands, including Nike, Air Jordan, Adidas, Fear of God, Supreme, Bearbrick and more.

Shop the sneakers: Novelship ($85 – $36,298)

Reebok Club C 85 – Unisex

Reebok Club C 85 – Unisex

These Reebok Club C 85’s are a classic and the perfect staple for your winter wardrobe. The simple yet functional design means you can pair them with everything from cargo pants and a cute cardigan to jeans and a nice top. Plus, they have the classic Reebok logo on the side for that touch of vintage authenticity.

Shop the sneakers: THE ICONIC ($130), Reebok ($150), Platypus ($150), Glue ($140)

Adidas Samba Sneakers

Adidas Samba Sneakers

If you’re someone who prefers the look of classic ’90s sneakers, then Adidas’ Samba Sneaks should be at the top of your list. The Sambas also come in a bunch of neutral colourways, so you can find a pair that slips seamlessly into your existing wardrobe. There’s a whole bunch of limited-edition Sambas available via Novelship right now that are worth checking out. You might even score a cheeky discount thanks to its EOFY sale, where you can score a voucher for up to 25 per cent off.

Shop the sneakers: Novelship ($160 – $11,969)

New Balance 550 Sneakers

New Balance 550 Sneakers

The New Balance 550s are the return of another classic. Initially worn by pro athletes back in the ’80s, the new 550 pays tribute to the 1989 original. They’re clean, simple and come in a bunch of retro colourways. They’re a timeless, staple shoe — and we’re obsessed with them.

Shop the sneakers: Stylerunner ($220), New Balance ($190 – $220), Footlocker ($180 – $220), Hype DC ($220)

Vans Sk8 Low Shoe

Vans Sk8 Low Shoe

Honestly, if you don’t own a pair of Vans yet, respectfully, what are you doing? The Sk8 Low sneakers are a takedown of the legendary Vans high-top skate shoe.

Shop the sneakers: Vans ($139.99), Surf Stitch ($76.97 – $111.96), Platypus ($139.99), THE ICONIC ($139.99)

Veja Campo Unisex Sneaker

Veja Campo Unisex Sneaker

While Veja is newer on the scene, the sneaker brand is fast becoming popular thanks to its low skate style shoes, chunkier sneaks and vintage tennis style shoe.

Shop the sneakers: Hype DC ($239.99), THE ICONIC ($249), Glue ($240)

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Platform Ox

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Platform Ox

Find us a pair of shoes that’s more iconic than a pair of Chuck Taylors. We’ll wait…

Shop the sneakers: THE ICONIC ($140), Hype DC ($129.99)