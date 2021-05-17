The Top 4 Places to Ski, Sled and See Snow in Australia This Winter

The days are getting mightily cold now and while that may not appeal to some of us, there are some folks who are looking to get even colder. Australia is known for its beautiful summer weather but we don’t do too badly when it comes to the winter season either, and we have a range of snowy locations to show that off.

For those seeking a wintery escape that involves the epitome of all things cold – snow – there are a bunch of options out there for you. Here are some suggestions for places to see snow this winter.

Cradle Mountain, Tasmania

There are only a few locations in Australia lucky enough to cop snow – regularly, at least. Being the southern tip of the country makes Tasmania one of those lucky ones.

Cradle Mountain is a stunning natural attraction that’s worth seeing in summer or winter. The plus side is that in winter it becomes a snowy wonderland.

Ben Lomond National Park is the main downhill skiing field in Tasmania, but more importantly, it’s often home to Australia’s furry friends like wallabies and wombats.

There is also a range of snowy hiking tracks with incredible views.

Snowy Mountains, NSW

The Snowy Mountains are, as you’d expect, full of snow. They’re home to two of Australia’s most popular ski fields – Thredbo and Perisher – and Australia’s tallest mountain, Mt Kosciuszko.

Snow season typically kicks off early June through to mid-October, so keep that in mind and get in early to book your accommodation and ski passes.

It’s hard to run out of things to do in the Snowy Mountains, but one highlight is the Peak Festival – a music festival held in the mountains, which includes night skiing.

There’s also snowshoe tours in Thredbo or some cave exploration at Yarrongobilly Caves – complete with hot springs!

Mount Buller, Victoria

Situated just three hours drive from Melbourne is Mt Buller. The mountain is full of epic ski and snowboard slopes, but there’s far more to do here than just ski.

Firstly, you can live out your sled-dog dreams! A team of well-guided huskies will show you the sights with some tour options even giving you the chance to drive the sled.

There are also luxury spas, helicopter flights, a trampoline and rock climbing facility and you can even catch a film at the top of a mountain.

Blue Mountains, NSW

Sydneysiders, if you’re looking for something a little closer to home, don’t forget about the Blue Mountains.

While you’re not guaranteed to see snow, the Blue Mountains often experience temperatures low enough to get some snowfall. But whether it’s snowing or not there’s always Yulefest.

Yulefest celebrates all things winter, like our very own Christmas in July. There are roaring fires, ice skating rinks, parades and delicious wintery foods. Check it out at the end of June through to early August.

Are you hankering to see snow now? Don’t forget to buy some winter clothes! Or if you’d rather hop across to our neighbours in New Zealand, now that the Trans-Tasman bubble is open, check out our skiing guide.