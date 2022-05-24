These Australian Winter Travel Spots Are Worth Braving the Cold For

We’re heading into winter for another year and for the first time since 2020 there are no travel restrictions. This means if you want to get out of the country and avoid the cold, you absolutely can. But for those not quite ready for an overseas trip, we’ve pulled together some of the best travel spots around Australia that are perfect for a winter holiday.

Top winter travel spots in Australia

New South Wales winter destinations

The town of Carcoar in country New South Wales has been spotlighted recently after it won the award for NSW’s Top Tiny Tourism Town in 2022. The little village is plucked right out of a bygone era with 19th-century architecture and picturesque scenery.

It’s a perfect option for those wanting a tranquil winter escape.

Elsewhere in New South Wales is Lake Crackenback resort, another stunning travel spot that sits right amongst the Snowy Mountains. The area is home to some truly incredible accommodations, from mountain chalets to beautiful lake view apartments.

If you’d rather not share your waterfront accommodation, this cabin in Goonengerry (near Byron) has a private water hole, which has to be the coolest perk ever. Even if it’s too cold for swimming, the cabin has a rustic winter vibe with a cosy fire pit for chilly nights.

Victoria winter destinations

Victoria has always been known for its chilly temperatures, but in winter that makes it the perfect place for snow.

If you’re looking to get off-grid in Victoria with friends and family the Coombs Hill Barn in Merrijig is the perfect place to stay. The property easily fits a large group within a retro American-style barn that features a fireplace and ping pong table. In winter it also offers perfect views of the snowy Mt Buller and is nice and close for those wanting to ski or snowboard on the slopes.

Melbourne also puts on a show for winter with the Winter Night Markets. Plus AFL season is in full swing, so it’s the perfect chance to catch a game at the MCG.

Queensland destinations

While the water may seem cold, winter on the Great Barrier Reef marks the peak of whale season. If you’ve ever dreamed of diving with Dwarf Minke Whales, winter is the time to do it. Mike Ball Dive expeditions is just one operator that is recommended for whale watching in QLD.

For a more rural adventure check out Eumundi, which is home to the famous Eumundi markets and is only a short drive away from Noosa heads.

South Australia winter destinations

If you like the idea of cosying up with a glass of wine in winter, South Australia is the place to do it. Known for its incredible vineyards, SA has a wealth of green and vibrant locations that you can enjoy with a wine in hand.

Accommodation-wise this historic bed and breakfast Airbnb is a perfect winter spot for Barossa Valley getaways.

Western Australia destinations

South Australia isn’t the only place known for its wine. Western Australia is home to the stunning Margaret River which is full of incredible scenery and an equally incredible wine region. Freshwater House is the perfect location to soak it all in with a property overlooking the waterfall and valley.

North of Perth is also the iconic Ningaloo Reef, which pairs visitors with friendly Whale sharks and Humpback whales on their migration.

Tasmania winter destinations

You’ll experience a true winter in Australia’s southernmost state. Cradle Mountain in Tasmania is known for stunning scenery and snowy hikes.

Hobart also becomes host to a range of festivals in winter including the popular music fest, Dark Mofo.

If you want to stay somewhere further off the beaten track, try Raffah House in Oatlands, which is situated right in the peaceful heart of the southern midlands.

Australian Capital Territory destinations

The ACT is close enough to the centre of New South Wales that it becomes a gateway to so many new holiday destinations, particularly in winter. Perisher, Thredbo and Selwyn are all just a few hours’ drive away from Canberra.

Corin Forest is also right in Canberra’s backyard and offers family activities like an alpine slide and ski school for beginners.

Northern Territory destinations

The Northern Territory has so much to offer, but what it’s probably best known for are Uluru and KataTjuta.

Winter is the dry season in Australia’s Red Centre which makes it an even more glorious area to explore. Without the desert heat and rain, walks in the area are a lot more pleasant, however, temperatures drop to freezing at night.

Without the cloud cover, it also means things like stargazing around the rock are even more impressive and can be paired with some excellent outdoor dinners.

Winter is well and truly coming and as you can see there is no shortage of places to travel around Australia, so get planning!

If you’re looking for something a little more convenient, here are some long weekend destinations that won’t take days to drive to.