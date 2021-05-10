Aldi’s Epic Snow Sale Is Back With Jackets for Under $40

ALDI is home to many popular sales, particularly when it comes to its legendary Special Buys range. But its snow gear sale has to be one of the most renowned.

We don’t get a lot of snow in Australia, but that doesn’t stop us packing our bags and heading up a mountain for some snowball fights, or popping over to our neighbours in New Zealand to make use of their legendary ski slopes.

The problem is, forking out hundreds of dollars for snow gear you’re going to use once or twice a year is expensive. That’s where ALDI’s snow gear sale comes in.

Each year, the Snow Gear Special Buys promotion sees an incredible response from shoppers. And it’s not hard to see why. The sale offers a range of warm winter wear for snowy conditions at very affordable prices.

This year, ALDI is offering a range of Austrian designed clothes that are waterproof, windproof and breathable and can hold up in weather conditions “from The Alps to The Snowy Mountains.”

This year’s snow gear sale will kick off at ALDI stores across the country on Saturday, May 22.

What’s included in ALDI’s Snow Gear sale?

Now, the important stuff. What can you get your hands on in this winter sale?

Here are some of the highlights:

Adult Ski Jackets – $59.99

Adult Ski Pants – $49.99

Softshell jackets – $59.99

Softshell pants – $49.99

Knit jackets – $39.99

Thermoboots – $29.99

INOC pants – $99.99

Softshell balaclava – $9.99

Outer and Inner Jackets all-in-one – $119.99

Premium Gloves – $34.99

Thermal underwear (2 pieces) – $29.99

Fleece Hoodie – $19.99

Touchscreen gloves – $9.99

Merino thermal underwear – $29.99

Wool ski socks – $9.99

Knitted beanie, snood or scarf – $6.99 ea

Adult Goggles – $15.99

Adult Helmets – $24.99

Children’s merino long sleeve top – $29.99

Children’s snow jackets – $39.99

Children’s snow pants – $29.99

Children’s thermal underwear (2 pieces) – $16.99

Children’s fleece accessories – $4.99 ea

Children’s ski helmet – $19.99

Children’s thermoboots – $19.99

There’s some great stuff on offer here, including touchscreen gloves which are essential if you want to ski with your smartphone nowadays. Plus nothing here will break the bank. You can even cover winter wear for a family of four for under $1000.

You can check out the full catalogue when it goes live on ALDI’s Special Buys page. Just make sure you check that your local ALDI has stock before heading into the madness on May 22.