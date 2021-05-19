Shrek Just Turned 20, so Here’s Where to Watch Each Film From Your Own Swamp

As you may be aware by now, the original Shrek film is celebrating a major anniversary this year. The film first hit screens in the USA in May 2001, making this month Shrek‘s 20th birthday (in the States at least – the film was released in Australia on June 21, 2021).

Anyway. If all this talk of the big loveable ogre has you itching for a trip down memory lane (over to the kingdom of Far, Far Away), allow us to help.

Here’s a guide to where you can find every one of the many instalments in the Shrek series of films.

Where to watch the Shrek films in Australia

Shrek

You can catch part one of Shrek, Donkey and Fiona’s journey on Netflix. Sure, it’s not the best film in the bunch (at least according to me) but it’s a classic, and it’s a laugh. Well worth a rewatch.

Watch it on Netflix

Shrek 2

This film has a slightly better critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes (89% compared to 88%) but bombed in comparison to the first film’s audience score (69% against 90%). I vehemently believe that the scene with Fairy Godmother singing ‘Holding Out for a Hero’ makes this film the best Shrek movie, but whatever.

Watch it on Netflix

Shrek the Third

This is the one that features Justin Timberlake and I don’t remember much else. Netflix’s synopsis states that:

Life in the swamp seems better than ever for Shrek and Fiona, until King Harold suddenly falls ill and the adorable ogre must find an heir.

You can (obviously) watch it on Netflix as well as on Stan

Shrek Forever After

Shrek four is about the point where I lost touch with my pals in the swamp. Not sure I ever even saw this film. Sorry, guys.

In any case, the flick is described as:

The fourth chapter of this fairy-tale series finds Shrek feeling less like a monster and more like a man in the midst of a midlife crisis.

Watch it on Netflix and Stan

Puss in Boots

A killer spin-off for an adorable vigilante played by Antonio Banderas.

Watch it on Netflix

Are more movies on the way?

Possibly. There is a project named Untitled Shrek Reboot listed on IMDb but nothing has been heard on that in some time.

Additionally, another Puss in Boots feature has been listed on IMDb – Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. This, we have more detail on with Joel Crawford and Januel Mercado listed as co-directors and Antonio Banderas, Chris Miller, Kaley Alyssa Flanagan named in starring roles.