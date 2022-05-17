9 Comforting Animated Movies That Will Soothe Your Soul

There is never a bad time to watch an animated movie.

The concept that animated movies are only for children has been circling in conversation again, but it couldn’t be further from the truth. The stories in these films are profound and heartfelt and the truth is a lot of us turn to them when we need something comforting to watch.

Everyone has a go-to comforting animated movie and these are our team’s top picks.

Our Favourite Comforting Animated Movies

Encanto

Not only did Encanto win an Oscar, but it won a place in all of our hearts.

“I really loved Encanto. Not only are the songs catchy and the colours absolutely beautiful, but it also showed that strong women can also be vulnerable.” – Melissa Matheson, Lifehacker, Gizmodo and Kotaku Australia.

Where to watch: Disney+

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Animated superhero movies are the underdogs of comic book films but Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse changed all that.

“Look, I love Spider-Verse with all of my being, and I think you should absolutely watch it if you (somehow?) haven’t. It’s a beautiful telling of the typical Spider-Man origin story, mixed with its own unique art style that blends cinema with comic aesthetics. It doesn’t miss a beat and everything in the film, from the limited-frames character movements to the snappy humour, feels expertly crafted.” – Zachariah Kelly, Gizmodo Australia.

Where to watch: Netflix

Mary Poppins

Mary Poppins is an absolute timeless classic and was one of the first movies to introduce a hybrid of animation and live-action.

“The animation sequence in Mary Poppins still makes me smile even as an adult,” – Melissa Matheson, Lifehacker, Gizmodo, Kotaku Australia.

Where to watch: Disney+

Ratatouille

Ratatouille is the epitome of everything an animated movie strives to be and proves that anyone, yes even you, can cook!

“Just like the food the film presents us with, Rataoutille is my go-to when I need something warm and comforting to watch. The story has a beautiful message of self-belief and friendship behind it which is wrapped up in an animated depiction of Paris (and it’s food) that you literally just want to bite into.” – Lauren Rouse, Lifehacker Australia.

Where to watch: Disney+

Fantastic Mr. Fox

It’s rare that a movie adaptation lives up to the book, particularly one of Roal Dahl’s, but Fantastic Mr. Fox does the job.

“Not only is it a phenomenal cast and directed by the incredible Wes Anderson, it’s such a funny and heartwarming movie. It’s packed full of sweet moments as they are all trying (rather unconventionally) to work as a team to defeat a common enemy. There are a lot of important messages that even we as adults can learn from. It’s definitely a go-to when I need a comforting watch.” – Ky Stewart, Lifehacker, Gizmodo and Kotaku Australia.

Where to watch: Netflix or Disney+

Monsters, Inc.

20 years on and Monsters Inc is the movie that keeps on giving.

“It’s clever, it’s funny and it’s damn adorable. While this film has a tendency to make me cry – damn you Pixar with your touching storylines – Monsters Inc has this incredible ability to always leave me feeling lighter. Also, if watching Sully and Boo build a bond doesn’t melt your heart, something’s the matter with you.” – Stephanie Nuzzo, Lifehacker Australia

Where to watch: Disney+

The Simpsons Movie

The Simpsons may be an eternally successful TV series, but it bore an equally successful animated movie.

“Growing up watching The Simpsons (and still watching it religiously to this day), The Simpsons Movie is my go-to animated comfort cuddle. It’s hard to believe it came out in 2007 as it still stands up today, packed with the brutal satire, big-belly laughs and just everything that makes the show so brilliant.” – Asha Barbaschow, Gizmodo Australia.

Where to watch: Disney+

Big Hero 6

Disney’s Animated Studios strike again with the animated superhero film Big Hero 6 and give us an iconic new character to fawn over in Baymax.

“Big Hero 6 expertly balances action, technology and heart, from the art style of San Fransokyo to the adorable awkwardness of Baymax. It also explores adult concepts like grief and vengeance in such a beautiful way,” – Lauren Rouse, Lifehacker Australia.

Where to watch: Disney+

Shrek 2

Shrek may have gone on for one movie too many, but there’s no denying the second one is quite possibly the best of the bunch.

“I’m going to have to go with Shrek 2 here because in addition to having some pretty beautiful themes connected to self-acceptance and prioritising the happiness of your loved ones, it has an epic rendition of ‘Holding Out For A Hero’ by Fairy Godmother that happily lives rent-free in my brain. Put simply, the movie never fails to make me smile.” – Stephanie Nuzzo, Lifehacker Australia

Where to watch: Binge or Amazon Prime Video

Please excuse us while we grab a blanket and a box of tissues and settle in to watch all of these gems.

If you’ve already seen all of the above, don’t forget to check out Disney’s latest release Turning Red!

Do you have a go-to animated movie for when times are tough? Shout it out in the comments so we can all find new heartwarming animated movies to snuggle with.

