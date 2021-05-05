Cheers to These 10 Award-Winning Wines Under $25

Wine is one of those areas where loads of people assume that the more you spend, the better your experience will be. And while there are some high-end options that certainly have earned their reputation (and price point) there is absolutely no need to be dropping three digits on every bottle of vino you buy. Our write up on affordable Aldi wine proved that, undeniably.

Dan Murphy’s is another alcohol retailer that is keen to share the love of cheap and cheerful wine. It has been running the annual Decoded Wine Awards for two years now as an extension of that. As a part of this celebration of wine and winemakers, the booze provider announces a list of their favourite affordable drops out of Australia and New Zealand each year.

The list has been out for a couple of months now, but seeing as Mother’s Day is around the corner, we thought it was worth sharing a few stand out options.

Many of these are under $25. Wild, I know.

So, the next time you want to impress a mate (or your mum) with a tasty bottle of wine, put down the exxy varieties and consider one of these babies below.

Here are 10 affordable bottles to add to your wine collection:

Category: Lighter White Under $20

Verdict: Sauvignon Blanc should jump out of the glass, and this one does exactly that.

Winner: Yealands Sauvignon Blanc Marlborough New Zealand

Price: $13.99

Elephant in the Room Pinot Gris

Price: $13.95

Category: Fuller White Under $20

Verdict: Full of classic chardonnay flavours, this is a rockstar wine that consistently over-delivers on value.

Wine: Devil’s Corner Chardonnay Tasmania

Price: $16.99

Distant South Chardonnay

Price: $17.99

Category: Lighter Red under $20

Verdict: This soft and polished go-to red is like a reliable friend. And talk about bang for your buck.

Wine: Cat Amongst the Pigeons Barossa Grenache Shiraz Mataro

Price: $15.99

Minchinbury Pinot Noir

Price: $6.99

Category: Fuller Red Under $20

Verdict: This Shiraz is the ultimate crowd-pleaser. It’s really fresh and plump, with a long

finish that lingers.

Wine: The Butcher’s Friend Barossa Shiraz

Price: $15.70

Mr Riggs Three Corner Jack Shiraz Cabernet Merlot

Price: $16.99

Category: Rosé

Verdict: If you’re looking for an Australian rosé around the $20 mark this is as good as it gets.

Wine: De Bortoli La Boheme Act Two Pinot Noir Rosé

Price: $19.99

Category: Lighter White Over $20

Verdict: A super versatile wine that’s perfect for almost any occasion, from backyard BBQs to BYO dumplings.

Wine: Forest of the Echoes Riesling

Price: $24.99