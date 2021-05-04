Ergonomic Bean Bag Chairs Are Nothing Like The Old-Style Sacks

Whether you’re looking for additional seating in your lounge room, want to furnish a den/gaming room, or you’ve just moved into a new apartment and need fresh (and cheap) furniture, a good bean bag chair is a wise investment.

Aside from being a nostalgic purchase, bean bag chairs are also said to be surprisingly good for your back and a nice alternative to sitting on a swivel chair (or your lounge) while you WFH.

You see, bean bag chairs are malleable and will adapt to your body shape. Meaning no more leaning forward, straining your neck to see the computer. Instead, when used correctly each body part feels supported helping to reduce tension in your back. Nifty stuff that is.

Ahead, discover the very best bean bag chairs in Australia that’ll work in your lounge room, bedroom, home cinema, outdoor areas — anywhere really. Oh, and don’t forget to also buy beans!

Built to stand the test of time, this bean bag from KEHUASHINA will soon be your favourite place to sit and chill. Suitable for both kids and adults, this comfy bean bag is the perfect addition to any family room, dorm, or bedroom as a gaming chair or a study spot.

Buy the KEHUASHINA Sofa Bean Bag Chair ($25.99) from Amazon here.

Made from a high-quality short velvet fabric, this bean bag is made to last. It’s got an extra-long zipper and easy carrying handle, so you can clean it and move it around the house with ease.

Buy the NG Classic Bean Bag Chair ($28.99) from Amazon here.

This luxury bean bag looks like an absolute dream. It’s the size of a small sofa (6 foot) and looks comfy as hell. It’s made from a machine-washable micro suede material and comes in 7 fun colours.

Buy the Ink Craft Luxury 6-Foot Bean Bag Chair ($79.99) from Amazon here.

Made of milk silk and cotton, this large cashmere bean bag is super soft and comfortable. It’s got an ergonomic design that helps to support a comfortable sitting posture while you WFH, game or binge watch TV. The shell can also be machine washed which is a huge win!

Buy the AQHXLS Large Cashmere Bean Bag Chair ($141.04) from Amazon here.

Not only is this bean bag chair made from high-quality Corduroy fabric, but the cover and filling can be separated for an easy machine, washable clean. This soft, luxurious bean bag might be on the pricier side, but it’s totally worth it.

Buy the NL Bean Bag Chair ($145.55) from Amazon here.

The Extra Large Lazy Bean Bag Sofa is by far the most expensive bean bag on our list, but I mean, look at it. Don’t you just want to curl up on that bean bag and binge watch some TV? Yes, the only answer is YES!

Buy the JG-HUOLB Extra Large Lazy Bean Bag Sofa ($211.22) from Amazon here.