Save Your Fuzzy Jumpers With These Fabric Shavers and Lint Removers

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Friends, it’s time to start digging out your favourite knits and cosy cardigans. But have you ever thrown your favourite jumper on to realise it’s covered with beady pilling that makes your fit look tired and worn? Well, you’re not alone. We’d like to introduce you to lint removers, also known as fabric shavers or pilling machines.

Whenever your clothes, or even your furniture, starts to pill, it can make that fabric look much older even when it’s only been through the wash a couple of times. Using a lint remover, you simply drag it up and down the area full of bobbles, allowing it to gently shave off those excess balls of thread. It’s surprisingly easy-to-use, fairly affordable and are available as a battery-operated or manual device.

How to use a lint remover

To use fabric shavers, you simply adjust the machine to cater for your particular fabric, and the height required to remove the little pills and glide the shaver over the area in circular motions.

Be sure to keep the fabric pulled taut in the areas you’re working on, and try to only use it when your fabric is laid on a flat surface, so you don’t accidentally cut through it.

As always, it’s important to also read your fabric shaver’s instructions before you plug it in. Nobody wants any wardrobe catastrophes.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up the best fabric shavers and lint removers for under $60.

The best fabric shavers and lint removers you can buy online in Australia

WiredLux Fabric Shaver

What we like:

Three speeds

Rechargeable

Long battery life (up to three hours)

Large capacity bin

Six leaf blade makes it quicker at removing pilling

What we don’t like:

Lint compartment is said to fall off occasionally

Where to buy: Amazon ($49.99) | Catch ($38.50) | eBay ($66.42)

Beautural Portable Fabric Shaver

What we like:

Cover that can be turned on and off

Different shaving heights and head hole sizes to suit different fabrics

Easy to clean

What we don’t like:

Only two speed options

Not rechargeable

Can be somewhat noisy

Shavings can get stuck in head

Where to buy: Amazon ($55)

Pritech Lint Remover

What we like:

Large capacity container

Rechargeable and fast charging

Magnetic cover makes it easy to use

Easy to disassemble and clean

Gentle and good for more delicate pieces

Cheap

What we don’t like:

Bulky design

Where to buy: Amazon ($24.99) | eBay ($29.99)

Gleener Ultimate Lint Remover

What we like:

No need to charge or replace battery

Three different edges for various types of fabric

Built-in lint brush to remove stray pet hair

Good for bigger pilling jobs like cushions

What we don’t like:

No bin to catch removed pilling

As expensive as electronic fabric shavers

Where to buy: Amazon ($49.21)

Conair Battery-Operated Lint Shaver

What we like:

Very affordable

Can complete a close shave if needed

Comes in a range of different colours

Very lightweight and easy to grip

What we don’t like:

Needs replaceable battery

Not ideal for delicate fabrics

Pilling bin fills up quickly

Where to buy: Amazon ($26.68) | Catch ($17)

Magictec Lint Remover

What we like:

Rechargeable

Automatic shut-off when guard is open or loose

Tidy pop-out lint catcher

Compact

What we don’t like:

Only up to 60 minutes of charge

Can be slow while in use

Where to buy: Amazon ($38.72) | eBay ($47.19)

Philips Fabric Shaver

What we like:

Three different sized shaving holes

Large blades equipped to cover bigger areas

Comes with height adjustment cap for different fabrics

Easy to empty and clean out

What we don’t like:

Not rechargeable

Where to buy: Catch ($17) | eBay ($21.99) | MyDeal ($19.95)

Ruidla Rechargeable Electric Lint Shaver

What we like:

Rechargeable up to 1,200 times

Removable bin

Suitable for everything from jumpers to bedding

Has safety lock

Honeycomb design with add-on cover to better protect knits from accidental tears

What we don’t like:

Relatively short battery life (30 to 40 mins)

Can take up to eight hours to recharge

Recommended to not be charged overnight

Where to buy: Amazon ($40) | eBay ($50.92)