Save Your Fuzzy Jumpers With These Fabric Shavers and Lint Removers

Friends, it’s time to start digging out your favourite knits and cosy cardigans. But have you ever thrown your favourite jumper on to realise it’s covered with beady pilling that makes your fit look tired and worn? Well, you’re not alone. We’d like to introduce you to lint removers, also known as fabric shavers or pilling machines.
Whenever your clothes, or even your furniture, starts to pill, it can make that fabric look much older even when it’s only been through the wash a couple of times. Using a lint remover, you simply drag it up and down the area full of bobbles, allowing it to gently shave off those excess balls of thread. It’s surprisingly easy-to-use, fairly affordable and are available as a battery-operated or manual device.
How to use a lint remover
To use fabric shavers, you simply adjust the machine to cater for your particular fabric, and the height required to remove the little pills and glide the shaver over the area in circular motions.
Be sure to keep the fabric pulled taut in the areas you’re working on, and try to only use it when your fabric is laid on a flat surface, so you don’t accidentally cut through it.
As always, it’s important to also read your fabric shaver’s instructions before you plug it in. Nobody wants any wardrobe catastrophes.
Ahead, we’ve rounded up the best fabric shavers and lint removers for under $60.
The best fabric shavers and lint removers you can buy online in Australia
WiredLux Fabric Shaver
What we like:
- Three speeds
- Rechargeable
- Long battery life (up to three hours)
- Large capacity bin
- Six leaf blade makes it quicker at removing pilling
What we don’t like:
- Lint compartment is said to fall off occasionally
Where to buy: Amazon ($49.99) | Catch ($38.50) | eBay ($66.42)
Beautural Portable Fabric Shaver
What we like:
- Cover that can be turned on and off
- Different shaving heights and head hole sizes to suit different fabrics
- Easy to clean
What we don’t like:
- Only two speed options
- Not rechargeable
- Can be somewhat noisy
- Shavings can get stuck in head
Where to buy: Amazon ($55)
Pritech Lint Remover
What we like:
- Large capacity container
- Rechargeable and fast charging
- Magnetic cover makes it easy to use
- Easy to disassemble and clean
- Gentle and good for more delicate pieces
- Cheap
What we don’t like:
- Bulky design
Where to buy: Amazon ($24.99) | eBay ($29.99)
Gleener Ultimate Lint Remover
What we like:
- No need to charge or replace battery
- Three different edges for various types of fabric
- Built-in lint brush to remove stray pet hair
- Good for bigger pilling jobs like cushions
What we don’t like:
- No bin to catch removed pilling
- As expensive as electronic fabric shavers
Where to buy: Amazon ($49.21)
Conair Battery-Operated Lint Shaver
What we like:
- Very affordable
- Can complete a close shave if needed
- Comes in a range of different colours
- Very lightweight and easy to grip
What we don’t like:
- Needs replaceable battery
- Not ideal for delicate fabrics
- Pilling bin fills up quickly
Where to buy: Amazon ($26.68) | Catch ($17)
Magictec Lint Remover
What we like:
- Rechargeable
- Automatic shut-off when guard is open or loose
- Tidy pop-out lint catcher
- Compact
What we don’t like:
- Only up to 60 minutes of charge
- Can be slow while in use
Where to buy: Amazon ($38.72) | eBay ($47.19)
Philips Fabric Shaver
What we like:
- Three different sized shaving holes
- Large blades equipped to cover bigger areas
- Comes with height adjustment cap for different fabrics
- Easy to empty and clean out
What we don’t like:
- Not rechargeable
Where to buy: Catch ($17) | eBay ($21.99) | MyDeal ($19.95)
Ruidla Rechargeable Electric Lint Shaver
What we like:
- Rechargeable up to 1,200 times
- Removable bin
- Suitable for everything from jumpers to bedding
- Has safety lock
- Honeycomb design with add-on cover to better protect knits from accidental tears
What we don’t like:
- Relatively short battery life (30 to 40 mins)
- Can take up to eight hours to recharge
- Recommended to not be charged overnight
Where to buy: Amazon ($40) | eBay ($50.92)
Log in to comment on this story!Log in