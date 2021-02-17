Level Up Your Life

The Best Camping Chairs for Every Occasion, From Loveseats to Recliners

Bree Grant

Published 16 hours ago: February 18, 2021 at 10:07 am
Filed to:camping
camping gearchairs
If you’re fond of the outdoors and love to go camping, you’ll know how important it is to have a good quality camping equipment — tents, swags, sleeping bags, pillows, esky, food, camping chairs and more.

Finding the right camping chair for your needs doesn’t have to be a mission, you just have to know what you’re looking for. These days you can get a range of camping chairs that do everything from recline into comfy La-Z-boy vibes right through to camping highchairs for bubs.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up every kind of camping chair you can imagine — folding chairs, lightweight/compact chairs, recliner chairs, kids chairs, highchairs and loveseat camping chairs to help you make the right choice.

Folding camping chairs

PORTAL Oversized Quad Folding Camping Chair, $100.53

Kijaro Folding Sling Chair, $55.68

Camabel Folding Camping Chairs, $63.19

Kijaro Coast Beach Sling Chair, $80.78

Lightweight camping chairs

March Way Ultralight Folding Camping Chair, $53.02 

Risepro Upgraded Outdoor Camping Chair, $59.90

Trekology YIZI GO Portable Camping Chair, $49.99

Helinox Chair Zero Ultralight Compact Camping Chair, $175.99

Reclining camping chairs

Armor Castle Camping Portable Chair, $125.67

DQM Folding Camping Chair Recliner, $335.89 

Anigu Mesh Lounge Reclining Folding Camp Chair, $143.63

Warooma Portable Reclining Chair, $216.04

Camping highchairs

hiccapop Omniboost Travel Booster Seat,  $62.54

Summer Pop ‘n Sit SE Highchair, $85.95

Baby Delight Go with Me Chair, $71.62

Regalo My Chair Portable High Chair, $44.35

Children’s camping chairs

Coleman Quad FyreFly Illumi-Bug Kids Chair, $24.90

Tinya Ultralight Backpacking Camping Chair: Kids, $51.48 

Kelsyus Kids Outdoor Canopy Chair, $138.30

FE Active Folding Camping Chair, $49.9

Double camping chairs

Stansport Apex Double Arm Chair, $73.24

OmniCore Designs MoonPhase Home-Away LoveSeat, $286.47

Nice C Double Camping Chair, $278.74

Trademark Innovations Loveseat, $77.19

There’s your next long weekend sorted.

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

