The Best Camping Chairs for Every Occasion, From Loveseats to Recliners

If you’re fond of the outdoors and love to go camping, you’ll know how important it is to have a good quality camping equipment — tents, swags, sleeping bags, pillows, esky, food, camping chairs and more.
Finding the right camping chair for your needs doesn’t have to be a mission, you just have to know what you’re looking for. These days you can get a range of camping chairs that do everything from recline into comfy La-Z-boy vibes right through to camping highchairs for bubs.
Ahead, we’ve rounded up every kind of camping chair you can imagine — folding chairs, lightweight/compact chairs, recliner chairs, kids chairs, highchairs and loveseat camping chairs to help you make the right choice.
Folding camping chairs
PORTAL Oversized Quad Folding Camping Chair, $100.53
Kijaro Folding Sling Chair, $55.68
Camabel Folding Camping Chairs, $63.19
Kijaro Coast Beach Sling Chair, $80.78
Lightweight camping chairs
March Way Ultralight Folding Camping Chair, $53.02
Risepro Upgraded Outdoor Camping Chair, $59.90
Trekology YIZI GO Portable Camping Chair, $49.99
Helinox Chair Zero Ultralight Compact Camping Chair, $175.99
Reclining camping chairs
Armor Castle Camping Portable Chair, $125.67
DQM Folding Camping Chair Recliner, $335.89
Anigu Mesh Lounge Reclining Folding Camp Chair, $143.63
Warooma Portable Reclining Chair, $216.04
Camping highchairs
hiccapop Omniboost Travel Booster Seat, $62.54
Summer Pop ‘n Sit SE Highchair, $85.95
Baby Delight Go with Me Chair, $71.62
Regalo My Chair Portable High Chair, $44.35
Children’s camping chairs
Coleman Quad FyreFly Illumi-Bug Kids Chair, $24.90
Tinya Ultralight Backpacking Camping Chair: Kids, $51.48
Kelsyus Kids Outdoor Canopy Chair, $138.30
FE Active Folding Camping Chair, $49.9
Double camping chairs
Stansport Apex Double Arm Chair, $73.24
OmniCore Designs MoonPhase Home-Away LoveSeat, $286.47
Nice C Double Camping Chair, $278.74
Trademark Innovations Loveseat, $77.19
There’s your next long weekend sorted.
