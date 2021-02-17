The Best Camping Chairs for Every Occasion, From Loveseats to Recliners

If you’re fond of the outdoors and love to go camping, you’ll know how important it is to have a good quality camping equipment — tents, swags, sleeping bags, pillows, esky, food, camping chairs and more.

Finding the right camping chair for your needs doesn’t have to be a mission, you just have to know what you’re looking for. These days you can get a range of camping chairs that do everything from recline into comfy La-Z-boy vibes right through to camping highchairs for bubs.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up every kind of camping chair you can imagine — folding chairs, lightweight/compact chairs, recliner chairs, kids chairs, highchairs and loveseat camping chairs to help you make the right choice.

Folding camping chairs

PORTAL Oversized Quad Folding Camping Chair, $100.53

Kijaro Folding Sling Chair, $55.68

Camabel Folding Camping Chairs, $63.19

Kijaro Coast Beach Sling Chair, $80.78

Lightweight camping chairs

March Way Ultralight Folding Camping Chair, $53.02

Risepro Upgraded Outdoor Camping Chair, $59.90

Trekology YIZI GO Portable Camping Chair, $49.99

Helinox Chair Zero Ultralight Compact Camping Chair, $175.99

Reclining camping chairs

Armor Castle Camping Portable Chair, $125.67

DQM Folding Camping Chair Recliner, $335.89

Anigu Mesh Lounge Reclining Folding Camp Chair, $143.63

Warooma Portable Reclining Chair, $216.04

Camping highchairs

hiccapop Omniboost Travel Booster Seat, $62.54

Summer Pop ‘n Sit SE Highchair, $85.95

Baby Delight Go with Me Chair, $71.62

Regalo My Chair Portable High Chair, $44.35

Children’s camping chairs

Coleman Quad FyreFly Illumi-Bug Kids Chair, $24.90

Tinya Ultralight Backpacking Camping Chair: Kids, $51.48

Kelsyus Kids Outdoor Canopy Chair, $138.30

FE Active Folding Camping Chair, $49.9

Double camping chairs

Stansport Apex Double Arm Chair, $73.24

OmniCore Designs MoonPhase Home-Away LoveSeat, $286.47

Nice C Double Camping Chair, $278.74

Trademark Innovations Loveseat, $77.19

There’s your next long weekend sorted.