This Smart Water Bottle Will Remind You To Hydrate

Every year CES brings out some of the most innovative ideas on the market. Typically we’ll see the latest range of TVs, laptops and monitors brought out, but there have been some great health and fitness innovations too.

Given the movement from disposable plastic bottles to reusable ones, it was only a matter of time before water bottles got smart. So, allow me to introduce you to the HidrateSpark Steel.

An honoree at this year’s CES innovation awards, the HidrateSpark Steel is a stainless steel, vacuum-insulated smart water bottle.

It can keep your water cold for up to 24 hours and is offered in a range of sleek colours. But, if you’re like me and are constantly forgetting to drink water, you’ll want to pay attention to the Steel’s best feature. It has an inbuilt smart sensor that monitors how much you’re drinking each day and a blinking LED light that reminds you when it’s time to hydrate.

It even has an app

HidrateSpark also has a partner app (free on the Apple and Google Play stores) which syncs up with the bottle to monitor your water levels. You can even connect with friends on the HidrateSpark app and motivate each other to drink more.

The app takes into account things like your age, height, weight and even the weather to determine how much water you need each day. You can also customise your bottle’s glow colour and patterns. Because everyone deserves a disco each time they take a drink.

It features a rechargeable battery and comes in 500mL and 620mL sizes. There are also different lid options for those who prefer a wide mouth lid or a straw lid.

The HidrateSpark Steel is so advanced it syncs with smart fitness watches, like Fitbit and Apple, to factor in exercise with your hydration needs.

This buddy will set you back around $100 AUD and you can grab it from the HidrateSpark store or Amazon. That may seem pricey for a water bottle but anything that can encourage me to drink more gets a big tick of approval.