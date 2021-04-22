How To Turn Extra Carrots Into ‘Bacon’

Have you ever done that thing where you optimistically purchase an entire bag of carrots (probably The Odd Bunch type because you’re not about food waste) and then you come to the end of the week and you’ve only used like three?

I do this a lot and it always frustrates me. I end up chopping up carrots and tossing them into every stir fry, salad, rice dish and snack option I create. And it can get tired, quickly.

If you also find yourself lumped with a pile of extra carrots on the regular, I’m here to offer something of a solution: turn those babies into bacon.

We recently explored the art of taking banana peels and giving them a second life as vegan-friendly bacon, so let’s give it a shot with one of our favourite root vegetables, shall we?

How to make ‘bacon’ with leftover carrots

This recipe comes from food and travel website, Yumsome. And you’ll be happy to learn that the process is relatively simple.

Directions

Food writer Nico asks that you pull together a smokey, sweet marinade (ingredients for that here) and blitz the mixture together. Next, you want to remove the top and tail of your carrots before peeling them into thin slices. Coat your slices in the marinade and let that soak up the flavours for about 30 minutes. Pop into the oven until crispy, but not so crispy the carrot slices break apart.

A similar take on carrot bacon went viral back in 2020 after TikTok creator @iamtabithabrown shared it with the masses. You can see how she pulls her version together below.

In Brown’s recipe, she suggests popping your carrot bacon slices into an air fryer to cook but an oven obviously works well, too.

@iamtabithabrown Thank you to everyone who watched and sent love for me this week on the @ellendegeneres show! I’m so thankful for your love!! #tabithabrown ♬ original sound – Tabitha Brown

If you’d like to give this a go at home, you can find the full recipe on the Yumsome website here. Let us know how you go and how it compares to the banana peel variety of ‘bacon’.

Happy cooking, pals.