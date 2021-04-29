Level Up Your Life

Here’s What We Know About Josh Gad And Isla Fisher’s New Project, Wolf Like Me

Stephanie Nuzzo

Published 1 hour ago: April 29, 2021 at 5:16 pm
Wolf Like Me
It’s been announced today that Aussie darling, Isla Fisher and your favourite snowman Josh Gad are combining forces for a fresh new Stan Original Series – Wolf Like Me.

The six-part series is set to begin production in Australia (like everything at the moment) in the coming months, and if you’re as curious about it all as we are, we’ve pulled together a list of all the details we have so far.

Here we go.

What is Wolf Like Me about?

Written by Abe Forsythe (of Little Monsters), the series is based on Forsythe’s experience as a 40-something-year-old single parent.

Gad and Fisher play a couple of emotionally complicated characters with a tonne of baggage to them (don’t we all) – Gary and Mary. As Stan writes:

Gary is an emotional wreck and struggles to provide for his daughter since the death of his wife. Mary has a secret she can’t bring herself to share with anyone. The universe brought these two together for a reason, they just need to keep following the signs.

Who is set to be involved in the project?

The cast and crew behind this one is a pretty impressive combination.

Emmy-winning production company Made Up Stories bring producers Jodi Matterson (Nine Perfect Strangers), Bruna Papandrea (Big Little Lies) and Steve Hutensky (The Dry) to the project alongside three-time AACTA Award nominee Abe Forsythe.

As mentioned above, Josh Gad (Frozen, Beauty and the Beast) and AACTA Award-winning Isla Fisher (Arrested Development, Wedding Crashers) will star in this series.

Where else can I find Isla Fisher and Josh Gad?

If you’d like to get prepped for this exciting new Aussie TV production, get familiar with these faces by tuning into some of Isla Fisher and Josh Gad’s earlier acting gigs.

For Fisher fans:

Check out Godmothered, Arrested Development and I Heart Huckabees on Disney+

Find Now You See Me and Scooby-Doo on Netflix

The Great Gatsby is on Stan

For Gad lovers:

Beauty and the Beast, Frozen, Frozen II, Murder on the Orient Express and Artemis Fowl are all on Disney+

You can check out A Dog’s Purpose on Foxtel Go

Marshall is streaming on Netflix

