Actor Josh Gad Will Read To Your Kids Every Night

Photo: Getty Images

Wouldn’t it be great if Olaf could read to your kids every night? Well, that’s probably not going to happen, but the next best thing already is happening—the actor who voiced Olaf is reading to your kids.

Actor and comedian Josh Gad took to Twitter late last week to announce that he was going to start a nightly, live story time. It doesn’t seem like he’s getting too formal with a set time for the readings; so far, start times have varied as early as about 6:45 p.m. and as late as about 9 p.m. And he hasn’t said how long he’ll keep it going.

“Since we’re all stuck at home right now, I figured we would have a little fun together,” he said in his first reading, of Olivia Goes to Venice, on Friday. “So I’m going to see how this goes, but I’ve decided I’m going to read to you and your children—or just you, depending on what you prefer. I’m not going to pass judgement right now since the world is a little bit of a hot mess.”

He is starting to give a little more advance notice of when that night’s story time will begin, but if you miss it, you can always watch it the next day. Plus, if you haven’t seen any of them yet, you’ve already got a few to catch up on, including his readings of:

Each one is sweet and funny, and it’s a great way for your kids (or just you because, again, no one is judging) to wrap up the day.

