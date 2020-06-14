How to Watch the ‘Ghostbusters’ Reunion

Level Up Your Life

Elizabeth Yuko

Published 3 hours ago: June 14, 2020 at 11:00 pm
Photo: Shutterstock
Josh Gad is at it again. After using his time in quarantine to reunite the casts and crews of classic movies like “Lord of the Rings,” “Goonies,” “Back to the Future” and “Splash,” he’s now adding “Ghostbusters” to his “Reunited Apart” YouTube series. On Monday, June 15, 2020, at 9 a.m. PST/12 p.m. EST, key members of the team that brought us the 1984 hit film will join Gad to discuss their time on set.

Per the trailer for the event, we’ll see and hear from “Ghostbusters director Ivan Reitman (and his son Jason, who will be directing his own Ghostbusters” feature in 2021) and cast members including Bill Murray, Sigourney Weaver, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson and Annie Potts. But, like Gad’s previous reunions, this one may also include some surprise guests. According to Nerdist, they suspect (but have not confirmed) that Rick Moranis could be part of the surprise. Here is their body of evidence:

Though Moranis has been famously camera-shy for the better part of the 21st century, he has recently opted to return to the limelight by way of an episode of The Goldbergs, ditto an episode of Disney+’s docuseries Prop Culture. And most excitingly, he’s on board to costar in the developing Honey, I Shrunk the Kids reboot, which, incidentally, will also feature Josh Gad… because most things do!

In each episode, Gad raises money for a COVID-19-related charity. Previous organisations have included Project HOPE (a global health and humanitarian relief organisation), DigDeep (working to ensure every American has water and sanitation access) and The Centre for Disaster Philanthropy (supporting those hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic). This time it’s the Equal Justice Initiative, which works to end mass incarceration and excessive punishment in the United States, challenge racial and economic injustice, and protect basic human rights for the most vulnerable people in American society.

“Reunited Apart: Ghostbusters” will premiere on Monday, June 14 at 9 a.m. PST/12p.m. EST on  Gad’s YouTube channel.

