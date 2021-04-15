Bring Your Ceiling to Life with These 10 Galaxy Projectors under $50

If you’ve ever laid in bed at night and wished you could stare up at the stars then you absolutely need a galaxy light projector in your life. Not only will it fill your ceiling with shiny celestial bodies, it’ll fill the entire room with an ever-changing kaleidoscope of colours that’ll transport you to another world.

Whether you’re 15 or 50, galaxy projectors are fun for everyone. They can help you fall asleep at night or keep you going until 3am (depending on what kind of night you’re having). Below, we’ve filled you in on everything you need to know about the magical devices along with the best places to buy galaxy projectors in Australia.

What’s a galaxy projector?

It’s a projector that projects galaxies, as the name suggests.

To be just a touch more precise, it’s a catch-all term for projectors that typically project some kind of starfield, usually designed to be pointed at the ceiling of a room. Some models will offer differing star fields, or planets and galaxies, while others may include embedded music or other added features.

The essential features are basically just a light source and a star pattern of some sort, but there’s quite a bit of scope for a galaxy projector to do more than that.

Why would I want one?

There’s a few different use cases for galaxy projectors, but just to name a few:

To help you sleep at night

Have you ever slept under the stars? It can be an amazing experience, but the outside world also has its fair share of cold weather, bugs and other discomforts. Having the stars above you while you sleep can make that tricky task of relaxing down for some serious Zs much easier.

To create a romantic atmosphere

Got that “special” question to ask? Get the stars on your side and there’s no way they can say no (but please don’t hold us to that).

To enhance entertainment

Line up a lengthy session of Elite Dangerous, set Kubrick’s classic 2001: A Space Oddysey to play – whatever takes your fancy that could feel even more immersive when you’re in a room that is quite literally full of stars, whether that’s a family movie night, a wedding or your next party.

Best galaxy projectors under $50

There’s a wide range of projectors that will fling star fields indoors at a range of price points. Here are some options available on Amazon Australia.

A galaxy light that can switch between stars, moons or projected waves.

If you’re after stars in a range of colours, Renxin’s projector can switch between four different colour sets.

A very simple, very inexpensive USB starfield projector.

While the focus is more on projected water patterns, this projector comes with included speakers if you want music with your light shows.

A projector with modes covering a starry sky and a universe pattern, as well as a happy birthday message and a cover so it can do double duty as a night light.

A projector doesn’t have to look like a lump of tech – this lamp is a full sphere, so you could also use it as a shiny prop at your next magical-themed party.

A spherical projector with multiple patterns, 6 colours and either USB or AAA battery charging.

Swap between an intergalactic space adventure and an ocean expedition with this nifty projector that can do both.

This projector comes with a built-in bluetooth speaker which allows the colour to change along with the beat of the music. Clever, right?

If you’re really looking to get the party started, this is the project for you. Sound-activated capabilities allow you to change colours by clapping your hands which makes it a great addition to any house party.

Editor’s note: Descriptions and features are as taken from manufacturer/seller claims and user reviews on Amazon.