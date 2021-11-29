The Sunset Lamps That’ll Give You A Golden Hour Glow No Matter What Time It Is

Picture this: you’re getting ready for a night out. Just as you’re getting those pesky fake eyelashes to stick, it’s game over. You’ve missed golden hour again. How will your iPhone’s night-vision camera even remotely begin to do that new dress justice for Instagram? Enter: TikTok’s famous sunset lamp – the solution to all your golden hour woes no matter what time of day it is.

What is a sunset lamp?

Sunset projection lamps have been blowing up all over social media, and it’s not hard to see why. Basically, they’re a specialised light that projects a warm, beautiful glow across your room (whether that’s on the ceiling, walls or anywhere else you fancy having it). It can transform any space into a calming oasis where everything is drenched in the soft sun. They’re similar to galaxy projectors, but instead of staring up at the stars, it feels like you’re floating in the sun.

The lamps initially blew up on TikTok, with videos featuring the product having over 100 million views collectively. Given that we’re heading into La Niña and seeing the sun is getting few and far between, they’re becoming a homewares staple to keep the golden hour glow going a little bit longer.

Best sunset projection lamps in Australia

Whether you’re looking to create a warm glow or a fiery blaze, there’s a sunset lamp out there for every kind of golden hour fanatic. We’ve rounded up our favourites ranging from surprisingly affordable to undeniably boujie.

Sunset Lamp, $38.33

This is the OG sunset lamp you would’ve seen exploding on social media. This lamp is built to last, with a head that can be rotated 180 degrees. This allows you to change the size of the sunset as you cast it onto the wall or ceiling, making it even more atmospheric.

Sunset Projection Lamp, $23.54

This sunset lamp gives off more of a red colour than a golden glow which is great if you’re looking for an intense colour option. There’s nothing quite like watching a fiery sunset to help you wind down after a long day.

Corner Floor Lamp With Remote, $109

If you’re short on space, it doesn’t mean you have to miss out on the fun. This corner floor light’s linear design keeps it easily-tucked away in any room. The best part? It’s Bluetooth-controlled, meaning you can freely adjust its brightness and colour functions from your phone.

Sunset Night Light Robot, $17.90

If you’re looking for something a little different, these lamps come in the form of a little robot man (think WALL-E but chicer). It’s cute enough to take pride of place on your desk or bedside table, ready to be flicked on whenever you need an ambient moment.

4-Colour Double-Sided Projection Lamp, $32.99

If one strobe isn’t enough, this dual-sided projection lamp boasts two, allowing you to switch between four different-coloured lighting modes. Think golden glow on your left, with a cool-toned pink and blue on your right. My Instagram grid is quaking at the photo possibilities.

‘Halo One’ Sunset Floor Lamp by Mandalaki Studio, $1,933.17

We had to include a boujie option in the round-up, and this is definitely it. This lamp is a lot taller than the others we’ve suggested, so if you’re happy for it to take pride of place in your room, then it’s definitely worth the investment.

