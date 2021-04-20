You’ll Have to Be Quick to Grab These Fitbit Versa Deals

If you’re in need of some motivation to kickstart your fitness routine you can’t go past a Fitbit. Thanks to its range of activity and fitness trackers, Fitbit has established itself as one of the most respected brands in the game.

If you’re looking for a smart device to help with your exercise and training routine, or if you’re after an alternative to the Apple Watch, this huge Fitbit sale could be the final push you’ve been looking for.

The Fitbit Versa 2 smart watch offers up a huge range of features, including an all-day activity monitor to help you keep track of your steps, active minutes and how many calories you’ve burned. The Versa 2 also has 24/7 heart rate tracking and a Sleep Score, which can help you improve the quality of your nightly rest.

If swimming is your exercise of choice, the Fitbit Versa 2 is water-resistant up to 50 metres. This fitness tracker can run for just over six days off a two-hour charge, and it can store a minute-by-minute breakdown of your movement score for the previous week.

The Fitbit Versa 2 comes in multiple colours, three of which are currently on sale. The sale isn’t consistent across the different colours, however. Here’s how the discounts for the Versa 2 range shakes out:

Pink: now $198, save $101.95 (down from $299.95)

now $198, save $101.95 (down from $299.95) Mist Grey: now $198, save $101.95 (down from $299.95)

now $198, save $101.95 (down from $299.95) Black: now $196, save $103.95 (down from $299.95)

Whatever the Fitbit Versa 2 can do, the Versa 3 can do better. It has the 24/7 heart rate and Sleep Score monitors, with a few extras thrown in on top, such as the Active Zone Minutes. This feature will help you get the most out of your exercise routine by giving you a small buzz when you increase the intensity of your workout.

This fitness tracker comes with a built-in GPS so you can keep track of your route, and you’re also able to receive alerts for in-coming calls, texts and other app notifications, which means you can leave your phone at home instead of strapping it to your arm or letting it awkward flail about in your pockets.

This smart watch also has a battery life of just over six days, which can be recharged with a 12-minute fast charge.

You can grab the Fitbit Versa 3 here for $299, which will save you a nice $100.95 ($399.95 RRP).

Compared to the other Fitbit’s on sale here, the Fitbit Sense sits on the more expensive end of the spectrum. If you’re someone who is just going for a casual jog every couple of days, you might be better off with one of the Versa models.

However, if you’re someone who absolutely loves to get a sweat on to the point you’ve got your own home gym, and you’re keen to maximise your routine to its fullest potential, the Sense could be a worthwhile investment.

The Sense has the standard features you’d want in a smart watch, including monitors for your daily activities, heart rate and sleep cycle, along with a built-in GPS.

This fitness tracker uses electrodermal activity scanner to keep track of your stress levels, while also providing options to help you deal with it. The Sense will also let you know if your heart rate has increased or decreased from your usual resting state.

The Fitbit Sense, which usually retails for $449, is currently on sale for $349 here.

You can keep track of other few Fitbit deals here.