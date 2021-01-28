If your New Year’s fitness resolution is stalling somewhat and you feel like you may need a little digital push, you’ll be happy to hear that Big W has today announced that it is running a series of sales across a lot of its fitness tech.
The newly-announced sale (which features discounts on tech items and kitchen appliances) kicked off Thursday, January 28 and will run through to Wednesday, February 10.
In a statement on the deals, Big W shared that sales items are available in-store (while stocks last, of course) or you can nab yourself a bargain through contactless pick-up or home delivery.
Now, what’s currently on sale at Big W?
A whole lot it seems. But here are some of the stand out items – if you ask me:
- Apple Watch SE (GPS) 40mm – Space Grey Aluminium with Black Sports Band – $419 (Save $10)
- Fitbit Versa 3 – Midnight/Soft Gold, Pink Clay/Soft Gold, Black/Black Aluminium – $349 (Save $50)
- JVC Bluetooth Speaker System – $99
- Laser Wireless Earbuds – $19 (Save $10)
- Contempo 5.5-Litre Slow Cooker – $22 (Save $2) 2019 Canstar Blue Award for Slow Cookers
- Telstra Essential Pro 2” – $99 (Save $40)
- Laser 7-Inch Quad Core IPS Tablet – $79 (Save $20)
- V Fitness Smart Watch with 3 Bands – $89 (Price after promotion $129) This guy is pretty interesting – it boasts a two-week-long battery life. Not bad, hey?
- Belkin Boostup Wireless Charging Pad – $25
- Sunbeam Insta Go Blender – $39 (Save $10)
Discounted prices are available now, and stock is ready and waiting for you to purchase at the time of writing this article but how long that will last we can’t be sure. I’d move quickly, dear friends.
Check out the full list of sales in Big W’s current catalogue here.
While we have you, if you want to keep reading on about fun fitness tech, we did a write up about a pretty incredible smart water bottle that will literally remind you when it’s time for you to get some H20 in ya. Check that out here.
Log in to comment on this story!Log in