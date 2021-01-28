Big W Just Dropped a Juicy Sale Across Apple, Fitbit and More Tech Brands

If your New Year’s fitness resolution is stalling somewhat and you feel like you may need a little digital push, you’ll be happy to hear that Big W has today announced that it is running a series of sales across a lot of its fitness tech.

The newly-announced sale (which features discounts on tech items and kitchen appliances) kicked off Thursday, January 28 and will run through to Wednesday, February 10.

In a statement on the deals, Big W shared that sales items are available in-store (while stocks last, of course) or you can nab yourself a bargain through contactless pick-up or home delivery.

Now, what’s currently on sale at Big W?

A whole lot it seems. But here are some of the stand out items – if you ask me:

Discounted prices are available now, and stock is ready and waiting for you to purchase at the time of writing this article but how long that will last we can’t be sure. I’d move quickly, dear friends.

Check out the full list of sales in Big W’s current catalogue here.

