The 8 Best Apple Watch Alternatives of 2020

Apple has been dominating the smart watch game for some time now, but it’s not the best option for everyone. In fact, if you don’t own an iPhone then it’s of little to no use. Don’t fear, this doesn’t exclude you from the smart watch crew. There’s a whole world of watches to be discovered outside of Apple, and we’ve rounded up 8 of the best for both men and women.

If you’re an Android owner or just someone looking for a change, why not give one of these alternatives a try?

Garmin VivoMove Rose Gold ($298.00)



This is the ultimate lifestyle smart watch. The Garmin comes complete with extensive wellness tools including all-day stress tracking (as gauged by your heart rate) and guided relaxation exercises like deep breathing. From meditation to mountain climbing, it can track everything from calories to distance and heart rate.

Original Xiaomi Fitness Tracker ($48.58)



If you’re looking for a budget fitness tracker without all the bells and whistles – this is the one. With a battery life of up to 20 days, it’s the ultimate companion for hikes and camping trips. Along with targeting your fitness goals, the watch closely analyses your sleep patterns and monitors your heart rate for a whole picture of health. All of that for under $50 – you can’t go wrong.

Wilful Smart Watch ($57.44)

An extremely cost-effective option for anyone seeking smart watch capabilities on a budget. The Wilful is waterproof and durable, making it the perfect fitness companion for swimmers. It also comes with a comprehensive sleep analysis tool to track the quality of your precious snooze time. It really is the ultimate all-rounder.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active ($338.00)

Described as your ‘smart coach for a healthier lifestyle’ – the Samsung Galaxy has been especially designed for people on-the-go. Make every moment of your day count with an endless range of impressive features including 40 different workout options. Gym junkies — this one’s for you.

Fitbit Versa Lite ($207.00)

Striking the perfect balance between stylish and sporty, the Fitbit Versa has received multiple 5-star reviews for a reason. When you put this smart watch on your wrist, you know there’s virtually nothing you can’t do. If you’re hiking up a mountain but still need to receive messages, this is the gadget you’ll want to be wearing.

Mobvoi TicWatch E2 ($238.99)

Unlike many smart watches, the Mobvoi is waterproof up to 50 metres making it the perfect swimming companion. Map out your running route with built-in GPS functionalities and never miss a notification thanks to Google Assistant. The company itself is backed by Google and defining the next generation of human-machine interaction, so you know you’re in good hands.

Skagen Women’s Quartz Digital Smart Watch ($499.00)

The gold smart watch strap is having a major moment right now. The Skagen is fitted with a range of features powered by Google including heart rate tracking, GPS, Google Pay and Google Assistant. Enjoy up to 24 hours of use on a single charge, for when your days start with an early morning gym class and end with after-work drinks.

Fossil Men’s Gen 4 Explorist Smart Watch ($321.71)

Fossil is renowned for melding fashion and tech and their range of smart watches is no exception. While it usually falls on the pricier side, it’s currently on sale with over $100 off. Featuring a classic design with modern technology, this is the smart watch for people who don’t want to look like they’re wearing one.

