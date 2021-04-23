These Crystal Candles Will Have Everyone Feeling Zen This Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day is in just a few weeks and you’re probably searching for a special present she’ll really love. You could opt for the traditional flowers and chocolate, or give her something that’ll last a little longer. If you’re looking for a gift that’ll really knock it out of the park, look no further than these crystal candles.

While burning, each candle is said to create or bring in different energies. Rose quartz opens your heart to love, self-love, friendship, deep inner healing and feelings of peace. Citrine quartz brings prosperity and fortune when it comes to creativity and wealth. Amethyst is incredibly protective, healing and purifying. Clear Quartz is all about clarity, light, reflection, balance and amplification. So depending on what vibe you’d like to create in your home, you can choose your fighter (read: crystal) accordingly.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up some of the crystal infused candles you can buy online and have delivered straight to your door in time for Mother’s Day.

READ MORE The Aussie-Made Bath Bombs and Candles You Need to Create the Perfect Bath

Agate Crystal-Infused Candle

Wicks & Stone Candle with Agate, $54.95

This Wicks and Stones Agate Crystal Candle is inspired by Prana-Yama. Prana-Yama is the conscious awareness of breath: the life force that both energises and relaxes the body. The term is derived from the Sanskrit word; PRANA, meaning “life force”, and AYAMA, meaning “extension”. This candle is embellished with agate gemstone to stabilise and harmonise. Agate is known for rebalancing and harmonising body, mind and spirit, cleansing and stabilising the aura and eliminating and transforming negativity. Agate is also said to enhance mental function, improving concentration, perception and analytical abilities.

Black Tourmaline Crystal-Infused Candle

Wicks & Stone Candle with Black Tourmaline, $54.95

This embellished crystal candle from Wicks & Stone features the black tourmaline gemstone to help you to stay grounded. Black tourmaline also acts as a psychic shield deflecting and dispelling negative energies, entities, or destructive forces. It guards against radiation and environmental pollutants, and is highly useful in purifying and neutralising one’s own negative thoughts and internal conflicts, and turning them into positive, usable energy.

Citrine Natural Wax Candle

Orange Blossom Aromatherapy Candle, $52.53

This natural soy wax candle features a citrine crystal for prosperity and wealth. It also includes jasmine flowers and dried orange which makes it even more aesthetically pleasing.

Amethyst Soy Wax Candle

Ardent Pink Aromatherapy Candle, $24.43

This scented candle is made of soy wax, pure cotton wicks and naturally scented with real dried flowers. The crystals are carefully picked amethyst. The amethyst and lavender petals are great for relaxation, stress relief and help sleeping, while the rose quartz candle is designed to encourage intense love, compassion and confidence.

Large Sacred Space Crystal Candle

Large Sacred space crystal candle, $27

This hand-poured candle is a stunning blend of lemongrass, myrrh, frankincense and white sage topped with Labradorite crystal and homegrown white sage. Labradorite crystal is good when change is afoot as it imparts strength and perseverance, balance and protection. It also raises consciousness and grounds spiritual energy.

Let the good vibes flow.