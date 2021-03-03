La Niña Is Bringing More Disappointing Weather to Australia in Autumn

It’s a new season which means it’s time for a change in the weather. Unfortunately, that last part isn’t so true according to the Bureau of Meteorology’s latest climate outlook.

So let's break down the latest from BOM.

Marge, the rains are here

The forecast predicts that rainfall is likely to be wetter than average for large parts of eastern Australia all throughout Autumn. So if you’re sick of those miserable grey skies, get used to it.

This is coming off the back of a wetter than average summer for Australia. The exception being south-east Queensland which experienced below-average rainfall, probably because it was too busy being so bloody humid all the time.

Speaking of hot, BOM predicts that maximum and minimum temperatures will be warmer than average in Autumn. This is particularly expected to impact Western WA, the Northern Territory, Far North Queensland and Tasmania. However, parts of NSW can expect cooler than average weather, which is nice.

Basically, it’s going to be warm and rain a lot over the next three months. How perfectly splendid.

So who do we have to blame for all weirder than average weather?

La Niña

If you missed it last year, Australia is currently experiencing La Niña. This is the term for the cool phase of the El Niño Southern Oscillation which brings with it cooler than average sea surface temperatures in the Pacific Ocean.

You might remember La Niña from the last time it hit Australia when large parts of the country experienced flooding and severe cyclones.

So far, we’ve been spared from the same intensity as the 2010 La Niña, but we’re not out of the woods yet. BOM has flagged that parts of eastern and northern Australia have a higher risk of flooding this Autumn. La Niña will, however, come to an end this season.

More rain might be a downer for your Easter plans but it isn’t all bad. Think about where Australia was a year ago – the country was coming out of one of the worst bushfire seasons in history. We rejoiced at the mere thought of rain.

BOM predicts that this Autumn will see ‘below normal fire potential’ in parts of the country, so let’s just be grateful the rain is here to cool things down in 2021.