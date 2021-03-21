The Best Reusable Travel Cups For Everything From Coffee to Wine

Unless you’re a fan of ice coffee, no one like their morning brew at room temperature. Since single-use cups are bad for the environment and it’s not practical to take your regular at-home mugs on the go, a reusable travel cup will make sure that your beverage is the perfect temperature, no matter when you made it.

However, not all reusable travel mugs are made equal. Depending on design and materials, some are better for cold drinks while others are perfect for your morning brew. Here’s what to look for in a good reusable travel cup:

Insulation: Whether it’s glass, plastic, and stainless steel, you need to make sure it’s insulated so it can maintain temperature over time. Also, check how long it’s going to keep beverages hot or cold, as they all differ.

Lid: Some lids are more spill-proof than others — meaning you can’t just toss them all in your bag and go. That said, most travel cups are made with a lockable lid to keep it all sealed shut.

Washability: Always check to see if the mug is dishwasher-safe. If it needs to be washed by hand, make sure you can thoroughly clean it with a sponge or purchase a bottle brush.

Plus, most expert coffee-lovers agree that coffee actually tastes better out of ceramic, glass, or stainless steel than paper or plastic. Ahead, we’ve rounded up some of the best reusable travel cups so you can make the switch.

The best reusable travel cups

Contigo Westloop Autoseal Mug, $28.95

The Contigo Westloop Auto-Seal Mug has an insulated stainless steel body and a vacuum-sealed BPA-free plastic lid, making them leak and spill-proof. It also keeps your drinks hot for up to 5 hours and cold for up to 12 thanks to the thermalock vacuum insulation. It fits most car cup holders, and more importantly, under most single-serve brewers. The lid is top-rack dishwasher safe, while it’s recommended you hand wash the body.

Thermos Stainless King Vacuum Insulated Travel Mug, $28.90

This vacuum insulated travel mug from Thermos Stainless King is constructed with double-wall stainless steel, making it portable and durable. It also has a sturdy integrated handle so you can take it with you on the move. The thermos vacuum insulation technology means beverages keep hot for up to 7 hours or cold for up to 18 hours. The lockable lid seals tight to keep beverages secure and operates with a simple touch. Additionally, the lid comes equipped with a built-in tea hook that will hold tea bags or most loose leaf tea infusers for easy brewing on the go.

Sivaphe 20 oz Stainless Steel Tumblers, $25.95

The doubled-walled insulated travel mug from Sivaphe is perfect for taking drinks with you anywhere you go. The tumblers are made with puncture-resistant kitchen-grade stainless steel, a travel tumbler bouble wall and copper-coated, meaning it’s durable, shatterproof, rust-resistant and keeps beverages hot for 4 hours and cold for up to 8 hours. The cup is 18/8 stainless steel, food-grade, dishwasher safe, easy to clean, so you don’t have to worry about hand washing it.

Contigo SnapSeal Byron Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Travel Mug, $31.13

This larger-capacity travel coffee mug from Contigo works hard so you don’t have to. Just snap the tumbler lid open and closed so it’s sealed shut (and leak-proof!) when you’re done sipping. Enjoy a hot cup of coffee up to 5 hours after you poured it, thanks to vacuum insulation.

BOBOTEL 13 oz Coffee to Go Cup/Tumbler/Travel Mug, $26.99

Reduce your plastic footprint while enjoying your coffee with the Bobotel Coffee to-go cup. Made of 18/8 stainless steel interior it keeps your drinks hot or cold. The exterior is made from food-grade silicone, PP and is BPA free. The compact shape of the cup fits your hand and all standard cup holders. The leakproof design prevents the drinks from spilling, while the air vent on the mouthpiece allows beverages to flow out smoothly.

THERMOcafe Stainless Steel Outer Foam Insulated Travel Mug, $8.46

The THERMOcafe Travel Mug is crafted from durable stainless steel and BPA free high-quality plastic. It features a deep-dish lid with a sliding lock to prevent spills while you’re on the move. It has a secure, removable lid with a strong rubber seal so you won’t experience any leaks. It also fits most car cupholders.

Sivaphe 12 oz Wine Tumbler, $19.99

If you’re looking for a cheeky way to transport your vino, this little wine tumbler is effortlessly practical. It can keep ice drinks cool for up to 8 hours, not that you’ll need that long, and means you can take it on the move without spilling a precious drop. It’s BPA free and another way you can help the environment.

Umite Chef 20oz Tumbler, $20.06

This Umite Chef Tumbler is crafted from 18/8 Rust-proof stainless steel, BPA Free, leak-free, washes easily and is more durable than other ordinary glasses. Each tumbler is sealed with a spill-proof lid and has double-wall vacuum insulation so your hot drinks stay hot and your cold stays cold. The modern design makes it comfortable to hold and fit in most car cupholders.

THERMOcafe Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Travel Cup, $14.25

This THERMOcafe 200ml Vacuum Insulated Travel Cup is a great option to avoid single-use coffee cups. Help reduce waste while enjoying a piping hot coffee on the way to work. This cup has double-wall vacuum insulation which helps to retain hot or cold temperatures. It has a spill-resistant lid with a flip-top opening and a non-slip rubber hand grip. It fits most vehicle cup holders, and under most coffee machines.

W&P Porter Ceramic Mug, $36.95

Enjoy drip coffee on-the-go with this durable ceramic from W&P Porter. It’s wrapped in protective matte silicone so you can drink your hot cup of joe without burning your hand. This reusable mug is a high-quality replacement for disposable plastic or metal to-go mugs. Plus, it looks cute!