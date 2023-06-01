5 Temperature-Control Mugs if You’re Always Forgetting to Finish Your Hot Tea

Do your co-workers refer to you as “the one who always leaves half their coffee at the bottom of their mug”? In between checking your morning emails and ducking in and out of meetings, by the time you’ve returned to finish your cup of joe, it’s become a sad, cold latte. As it turns out, you don’t have to worry about coming back to a cold coffee after abandoning your piping hot cup if you grab yourself a temperature control smart mug.

Regardless of its make or model, smart mugs (otherwise known as mug warmers) will keep your coffee, tea or hot beverage of choice at your desired temperature, meaning slow sippers and forgetful humans like yourself can take all the time in the world to drink your morning caffeine hit.

Another perk of smart mugs is that you can also get travel mugs, so if you regularly commute to work and hate having your coffee go cold on the way in, you can just pour a cup into one of these bad boys and voilà: hot coffee. Some of them are even battery-powered, so you can set one up at your desk or in your kitchen. And if you’re pretty forgetful when it comes to boiling the kettle altogether, then try a smart kettle to keep your water boiled.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up some of the best temperature-control smart mugs that are well worth the investment.

The best temperature control smart mugs to buy in Australia

Ember Temperature-Control Smart Mug 2 (295ml)

This minimalistic, temperature-controlled smart mug will keep your morning cup of joe at your preferred drinking temperature. Using your smartphone, you can set your temperature, customise your presets, receive notifications and more.

It comes with an auto-sleep function that intelligently wakes up when hot liquid is poured in and enters sleep mode when not in use. The LED light at the mug’s base also lets you know when your beverage is heating up or cooling off and when it is ready to drink.

It’s also safe to hand wash and lasts for 1.5 hours alone or all day when connected to its charging coaster.

Where to buy: Amazon ($165) | eBay ($216.46)

BESTINNKITS Smart Coffee Warmer

Bring your morning caffeine hit back to life after those seemingly never-ending meetings with this BESTINNKITS Smart Coffee Warmer.

It’s suitable for a thin-walled, flat-bottomed mug and warms your delicious brew up to 55 degrees, so you can enjoy it as though it was freshly made. How’s that for modern tech?

Where to buy: Amazon ($39.99) | eBay ($60.32)

VSITOO Temperature Control Smart Coffee Mug Warmer

This smart mug will keep whatever you put in it piping hot for four to eight hours on a single charge alone (or all damn day if it’s connected to its charging station). You can also easily sync it up to your smartphone via an app in order to adjust its temp—the perfect gift for your slow sippin’ colleague.

Where to buy: Amazon ($139.99 with coupon)

Ember Temperature-Control Smart Mug 2 (355ml)

If you liked the look of Ember’s at-home mug, you’ll froth the travel version. Aside from having all the same features, it also offers an extended battery life of three hours on a single charge – or all day on the portable charging coaster.

Choose the exact temperature you prefer (between 48.9°C and 62.8°C) and control it all from the palm of your hand using your smartphone.

Where to buy: Amazon ($300) | eBay ($380.38)

Ember Temperature-Control Smart Cup (177ml)

If you want a mug warmer that will restore feeling to your frozen fingertips, this huggable Ember temperature control cup is the perfect choice. It’s no different than any of the other aforementioned Ember smart mugs, except that it doesn’t have a handle to hold onto.

Where to buy: Amazon ($144.99)