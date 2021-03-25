Matzo Place Cards Make Your Passover Seder Table Less Awkward and More Adorable

Passover is almost here and, if you plan on welcoming many people into your home for a Seder, it might be worth making the seating arrangements ahead of time. Paper seating cards are all well and good, but an edible matzo seating card is tastier (and undeniably adorable).



This precious idea comes from The Kitchn, and it’s as easy as it is delicious.

How to create matzo place cards for your Passover Seder table

For something so incredibly sweet-looking, this whole preparation process is wildly simple (which we love to hear). So, if you have a large group coming together, it’s still absolutely doable.

Here’s The Kitchn’s guide to creating these lovely edible place cards:

“The party trick: Using melted Kosher-for-Passover chocolate, pipe everyone’s names onto pieces of matzo, and use them as cute, edible place cards — positioned strategically around the table.”

Not only will there be no awkwardness surrounding seating, but your guests will be delighted with their edible, Instagram-able card. (I mean, I guess you could use the matzo cards for evil, and create the most awkward seating arrangement possible, but I’m of the opinion that matzo should only be used for good.)

This Passover Staple Can Solve the Awkward Who-Sits-Where Debate [The Kitchn]

If you’re after more Passover tips, we’ve also come across this nifty recipe from The Spruce Easts for Passover Potato Latke. This recipe sees any form of standard flour replaced with matzo meal, meaning this dish that is traditionally eaten over Hanukkah is made appropriate for the Passover holiday, also.

You can check out the recipe for Passover Potato Latke here.

This article on matzo place cards for Passover has been updated since its original publish date.