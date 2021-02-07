Level Up Your Life

Is This TikTok Hack the Best Way to Peel an Egg?

Aisha Jordan

Published 1 hour ago: February 8, 2021 at 8:14 am -
Filed to:boiled egg
cuisinedeviled eggeggegg as foodfood and drinkfoodshospitality_recreationpeel
Is This TikTok Hack the Best Way to Peel an Egg?
Image: Getty

I love hardboiled eggs. I have them in my salad, make deviled eggs (probably more than I should), and eat them as a healthy snack. So when a TikTok video revealed a clean way to peel an egg in one swift blow, I was intrigued. This hack could be perfect for a quick hardboiled egg snack, especially when peeling can feel like it takes longer than the cook time. (My personal issue is having a clean peel, as sometimes I spend way too much time picking off little pieces of shell, or chunks of the egg whites come off while peeling.)

The hack involves cracking and peeling a small hole on one side, and cracking the other end until it’s loose but not peeled. Once the cracks are set, you hold the egg with the small hole end to your mouth, and blow. Watch the TikTok here to get and idea of what’s supposed to happen when you blow on the egg.

This hack isn’t necessarily an everyday way to peel an egg, but it’s fun and extremely hilarious to watch. Take a look at the video below to see how the process actually works–and for shits and giggles.

More From Lifehacker Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Lifehacker to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.