Tell Us How You Feel About Your Car for the Chance To Win a $500 Uber Eats Voucher

Hands up if you like free stuff. All of you? Okay, brilliant.

If you’re keen on winning yourself some solid freebies, pay close attention because we have quite the opportunity for you, dear reader. We’d like to hear your thoughts on your beloved (or maybe not so beloved) automobile. And in exchange for those thoughts, we’re offering you a chance to win a $500 Uber Eats voucher.

If you’d like the chance to treat yourself to the most luxurious of Friday night takeaway options – or maybe just a truckload of hot chips – all you need to do is fill out this survey. Complete the incredibly simple survey about your car (it should take you five minutes, max) and you will be in with a chance to take home $500 worth of free food – in the form of an Uber Eats voucher.

Pretty sweet, no?

What you need to know:

This competition kicks off on February 10, 2021, and will run through to February 19, 2021 (11:59 pm AEDT). You must be over the age of 16 to enter, and you must be a permanent Australian resident. You can only enter once, so make it count.

Full terms and conditions can be found here.

Ready to tell us all about your car?

Click here to complete our five-minute survey, and you’ll be in with a chance to win.

May the odds be ever in your favour, folks. Can’t you just smell the hot chips already?