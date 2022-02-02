Tell Us What Life Hacks you Want in 2022 for a Chance to Win a $500 Uber Eats Voucher

Dear Lifehacker Australia reader – yeah, you. As you’re likely aware, this little old website has been around for a few years now, and thanks to your interest, we’ve been able to produce loads of important stories that (we hope) have helped you tackle all the big challenges in life with a little more ease.

In 2022, we want to change things up a little, though. We want to make sure we’re writing the kinds of stories you want and need in ways you enjoy reading. In short: we’re keen to get a better idea of what you want more of.

For that reason, we thought we’d take some steps to help us understand the issues that are impacting you, so we can tailor our work to help you better navigate them.

Tell us what you want (what you really, really want)

Do you want fewer stories on potato recipes? (Yeah right.) Or perhaps more articles written about social issues? Are you after a little more guidance on home decor? Maybe you’re desperately craving more Star Wars stories?

This is your chance to let us know.

We’re asking you, our audience, to complete a five-minute survey where you can tell us how you think we can make our website better in 2022.

And in doing so, you’ll be in with a chance to win a $500 Uber Eats voucher.

How to be in the running to win

To enter the comp and be in with a chance to win $500 worth of snacks, these are the steps you’ll need to follow:

Click through and tell us a little bit about your fabulous selves through our shiny new survey

Follow all the prompts (don’t forget the 25 words or less bit, it matters)

Sit back and revel in the knowledge you’ve been instrumental in informing our direction for 2022

Maybe win a $500 Uber Eats voucher/eat lots of tasty things

You can find our reader survey here. You have up until February 28, 2022, to let us know what you’d like to read more or less of.

Full terms and conditions for the competition are available for you here.

Best of luck, folks. We’re looking forward to reading your responses.