The Disney+ Drive-In is Bringing All Your Old Favourite Films to Melbourne This Summer

This article is sponsored by Disney+.

The Disney+ Drive-In is rolling back into Melbourne this summer for your fix of fabulous films. From Die Hard to Moulin Rouge and The Parent Trap, this season’s line-up has all your favourite classics, covered. Plus, some new movies, too!

This time around there’s also a new seating section. Known as The Park, this astroturfed area features bean bag loungers and table service with a volume-controlled radio for a ‘front row’ experience. There are only 30 pairs of tickets available though, so you’ll have to snap ’em up fast.

Theme nights are also on the cards! In fact, there’ll be two of them, ‘Fan Fave Fridays’ and ‘Throwback Thursdays’.

Presented by Openair Cinemas, the Disney+ Drive-In starts on 12 January at Melbourne Showgrounds.

Here’s the full line-up of movies, so you can plan your next night out now.

Melbourne Showgrounds, Melbourne, 12 January 2022 – 26 February 2022

TICKETS ON SALE NOW

The Lion King (Animated)

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

The Parent Trap

Moana

Lilo and Stitch

Thor Ragnarok

Pretty Woman

Frozen Sing-Along

The Devil Wears Prada

Cars

Die Hard

Moulin Rouge

Raya and the Last Dragon

Aladdin (Original)

The Emperor’s New Groove

The Greatest Showman

Cheaper by the dozen

10 Things I Hate About You

Beauty and the Beast (Animated)

Coco

Hercules

Freaky Friday

Dodgeball

Never Been Kissed

The Little Mermaid Sing-Along

Spider-Man (2002)

The Beach

Mulan Live Action

Black Panther

Frozen II

Encanto

Kingsman The Secret Service

While the movies are the main attraction, the food is a big factor for our attendance, too. This year, DoorDash is joining in to deliver food and drinks straight to your car so you never have to line up.

All you need to do is have the DoorDash app downloaded, input your car location, order your snacks and wait for them to come right to you.

For the full Disney+ Drive-In schedule, screening times, and where to buy your tickets, head on over to the Openair Cinemas website.

Shout out to our partnering sponsors for helping to bring this magical experience to life; Disney+ and DoorDash. The latter will be close by, ready to deliver your favourite movie snacks from local partners straight to your car. So be sure to download the app ahead of your arrival.