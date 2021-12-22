The Disney+ Drive-In is Bringing All Your Old Favourite Films to Melbourne This Summer

This article is sponsored by Disney+.
The Disney+ Drive-In is rolling back into Melbourne this summer for your fix of fabulous films. From Die Hard to Moulin Rouge and The Parent Trap, this season’s line-up has all your favourite classics, covered. Plus, some new movies, too!
This time around there’s also a new seating section. Known as The Park, this astroturfed area features bean bag loungers and table service with a volume-controlled radio for a ‘front row’ experience. There are only 30 pairs of tickets available though, so you’ll have to snap ’em up fast.
Theme nights are also on the cards! In fact, there’ll be two of them, ‘Fan Fave Fridays’ and ‘Throwback Thursdays’.
Presented by Openair Cinemas, the Disney+ Drive-In starts on 12 January at Melbourne Showgrounds.
Here’s the full line-up of movies, so you can plan your next night out now.
Melbourne Showgrounds, Melbourne, 12 January 2022 – 26 February 2022
The Lion King (Animated)
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
The Parent Trap
Moana
Lilo and Stitch
Thor Ragnarok
Pretty Woman
Frozen Sing-Along
The Devil Wears Prada
The Parent Trap
Cars
Die Hard
Moulin Rouge
Raya and the Last Dragon
Aladdin (Original)
The Emperor’s New Groove
The Greatest Showman
Cheaper by the dozen
10 Things I Hate About You
Beauty and the Beast (Animated)
Coco
Hercules
Freaky Friday
Dodgeball
Never Been Kissed
The Little Mermaid Sing-Along
Spider-Man (2002)
The Beach
Mulan Live Action
Black Panther
Frozen II
Encanto
Kingsman The Secret Service
While the movies are the main attraction, the food is a big factor for our attendance, too. This year, DoorDash is joining in to deliver food and drinks straight to your car so you never have to line up.
All you need to do is have the DoorDash app downloaded, input your car location, order your snacks and wait for them to come right to you.
For the full Disney+ Drive-In schedule, screening times, and where to buy your tickets, head on over to the Openair Cinemas website.
Shout out to our partnering sponsors for helping to bring this magical experience to life; Disney+ and DoorDash. The latter will be close by, ready to deliver your favourite movie snacks from local partners straight to your car. So be sure to download the app ahead of your arrival.
