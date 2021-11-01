The Disney+ Drive-In Is Heading Back to the Gold Coast – Here’s What to Expect

This article is sponsored by Disney+.

After one heck of a successful ride last year, the Disney+ Drive-In cinema is heading back to the Gold Coast. Think: new and old faves, and a couple of Christmas classics.

This year the Disney+ Drive-In has introduced a new seating area known as The Park. It includes an astroturfed area for the ‘front row’ effect. There are 30 pairs of tickets available for The Park, which also includes bean bag loungers and table service with a volume-controlled radio.

Also, theme nights! There’ll be two of ’em this season, ‘Fan Fave Fridays’ and ‘Throwback Thursdays’.

Presented by Openair Cinemas, the Disney+ Drive-In begins 25 November at the Carrara Sports Precinct Parking.

Here’s the full line-up of movies, so you can start planning your next night out now.

Carrara Sports Precinct Parking, Gold Coast: 25th November 2021 – 3rd January 2022

TICKETS ON SALE NOW

10 Things I Hate About You

Moana

Frozen

The Greatest Showman

Love Simon

Free Guy

Lilo and Stitch

The Lion King (Original)

Frozen II

The Devil Wears Prada

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Deadpool

Pretty Woman

Princess Diaries

Home Alone

Pirates of the Caribbean – The Curse of the Black Pearl

Cars

Moulin Rouge

Raya and the Last Dragon

Cruella

Luca

Jingle All The Way

The Nightmare Before Christmas

Die Hard

The Muppet Christmas Carol

Home Alone 2

The Santa Clause

Jungle Cruise

Ratatouille

Beauty and the Beast (Original)

The Emperor’s New Groove



While the most important part of a cinema experience is arguably the movie, food is a close second. Enter DoorDash, which will be delivering food and drinks straight to your car. Love to see it.

All you have to do is download the DoorDash app, plug in your car’s location, order your bites and then wait for the feast to arrive at your door.

For the full schedule, screening times, and where to buy you tickets, head on over to the Openair Cinemas website.

Shout out to our partnering sponsors for helping to bring this magical experience to life; Disney+ and DoorDash. The latter will be close by, ready to deliver your favourite movie snacks from local partners straight to your car. So be sure to download the app ahead of your arrival.