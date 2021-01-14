There’s Now Bootcamp for Your Career if You’re Looking for a Change

The topic of career progression has been a difficult one to tackle since the Coronavirus pandemic took off (that nasty jerk). Industries have shifted, job security has been shaken, and many people have had to reassess their professional plans.

And while Australia has largely been fortunate in terms of the severity of the virus’ impacts here, there have still been a large number of people who’s livelihoods have been impacted.

According to recent data released by LinkedIn, one-third of Aussies are planning on actively looking for a new job in 2021, and almost the same amount of people (36% and 30%, respectively) believe that the competitive nature of the job market, and the number of available jobs, are set to worsen this year.

The data that has emerged off the back of LinkedIn’s research gives an honest picture of how Aussies in the job market are feeling right now. And that picture is… pretty shit.

Their findings showed that confidence levels are low among job hunters, that 45% of Australian women feel the pandemic has impacted their mental health, and that 72% of women (20% higher than men) have found job-seeking stressful.

In response to this challenging time, and the way it is affecting Australians, LinkedIn has decided to launch a series of Job Bootcamp sessions. Kicking off on January 18th, and running through to January 22nd, the careers platform is hosting five live (and free) sessions designed to assist job seekers.

Those Job Bootcamp sessions are:

12pm AEDT Monday, Jan 18: Find a job quickly, then turn it into a career

12pm AEDT Tuesday, Jan 19: How to stay calm on interview day

12pm AEDT Wednesday, Jan 20: Leverage your network to find a mentor

12pm AEDT Thursday, Jan 21: Rewrite your CV and profile today

12pm AEDT Friday, Jan 22: How to pull of a career pivot

The bootcamp sessions include appearances from guest speakers such as Resilience NSW Commissioner and previously the Commissioner of the New South Wales Rural Fire Service Shane Fitzsimmons, Australian businessman and entrepreneur Mark Bouris, Adore Beauty’s Amy Clark, Olympian and Businessman Michael Klim, and Qantas state head Anthony Penney, along with careers experts and a bunch of other interesting individuals.

You can see more on LinkedIn News Australia.