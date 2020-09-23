How to Figure Out the Best Career For You

This article is sponsored by UNSW.

Whether you’re about to finish high school or you’ve come to a crossroads in your career, working out the next steps can seem like a daunting task.

Although there appears to be societal pressure for people to know exactly where they want to go, if you asked around and spoke to friends, you’d know that’s far from the case. People on average are taking longer to decide on a steadfast career — with many opting to ‘job-hop‘ instead — so it would seem we’re putting less importance on finding a career and more importance on figuring it out.

If you need a bit of a push in the right direction, we’ve created a questionnaire that takes your responses, interests and opinions into consideration and suggests careers and areas of study that you might be interested in. This isn’t to say that you’ll get your results and immediately decide that’s what you want to do but, at the very least, it will give you food for thought.

Think of it as a career aptitude test but with actual degrees outlined and updated to include modern jobs that weren’t around 10-or-so years ago.

The questionnaire is separated into undergraduate and postgraduate too, so it’s applicable to someone at any stage of their life.

As an added perk, there are two career-starter packs to be won when you fill out the questionnaire, including:

45-minute online session with an expert career advisor from the UNSW Student Academic & Career Success program

Apple iPad 32gb, wi-fi, 7th gen black

Beats Solo 3 Headphones black

UNSW Parker Premium Pen in Gold Finish

UNSW Black Leather Notebook

$100 JB HiFi Voucher

$100 UNSW Bookshop Voucher

