The Cheapest No-Contract NBN Plans in Australia Right Now

Contracts suck. If you’re looking for a new NBN plan, there’s no reason to shackle yourself to a provider for two or three years when there are plenty of commitment free options.

Contract-free plans are great because you can leave whenever, for whatever reason. Maybe you’ve found a better deal, maybe performance got worse, or maybe you’re looking to ditch our capitalist hellscape for a cute little commune. It genuinely doesn’t matter – you’ve got the power.

READ MORE These Are the Best NBN Plans With 4G Backup

Modem purchases are optional on plenty of providers, but some force you to buy a modem they range. As such, we’re only looking at plans where the modem is optional, and where you won’t get stung by any other upfront fees.

Here are some of our favourite no-contract NBN plans with no setup fees:

Unlimited NBN 50 plans with no-contract

If you’re looking for one of the cheapest NBN 50 plans around right now, SpinTel is a great choice. You’ll pay $59 per month for your first six months, and then $64.95 per month thereafter. Even at full price, SpinTel’s plan is still cheaper than most NBN 50 plans that don’t offer a promotional discount. Better yet, SpinTel now reports typical evening speeds of 45Mbps, which puts it up there with more premium providers like Internode.

Tangerine’s promotional pricing puts it a hair behind SpinTel, but it’s a little more expensive after your discount runs out. You’ll pay $59.90 for your first six months, and $69.90 per month thereafter. But since the plan is contract-free, you’re always able to leave as soon as your discount runs out. Tangerine also has a 14-day risk free trial offer. If you’re not happy and want to leave within your first two weeks, Tangerine will refund your plan fees.

Tangerine reports typical evening speeds of 42Mbps.

If you’re looking at avoiding promotional pricing, MyRepublic and MATE both have similar plans for $69 per month. MyRepublic reports evening speeds 1Mbps faster than MATE, however. The pair report typical evening speeds of 43Mbps and 42Mbps, respectively.

If you’re after some of the fastest NBN 50 evening speeds available right now, you’ll want to consider iiNet. iiNet reports typical evening speeds of 46.7Mbps on its NBN 50 plans, and charges $74.99 per month for an unlimited plan.

Unlimited NBN 100 plans with no-contract

Tangerine is one of your cheapest options if you’re after an NBN 100 plan thanks to a promotional discount. You’ll pay $74.90 per month for an unlimited NBN 100 plan for your first six months, and $89.90 per month thereafter. Once again, the plan is completely contract-free so you can leave whenever you like. Tangerine reports typical evening speeds of 83Mbps on NBN 100 plans.

MATE is a great choice if you’re trying to avoid time discounts, billing $79 per month for an unlimited NBN 100 plan. If you’re looking to save more, you can bundle your MATE NBN plan with a MATE mobile plan for a $10 per month discount. MATE’s mobile plans start at $20 per month with 5GB and are powered by the Telstra network. The 15GB plan for $25 per month is much better value, however. MATE also reports typical evening speeds of 83Mbps on NBN 100 plans.

If you’re after faster NBN 100 speeds, you could consider Superloop. Superloop reports typical evening speeds of 90Mbps, which is the fastest of any provider that has a genuinely contract-free plan. Telstra reports faster evening speeds, but if you leave within your first 24 months, you’ll have to pay out a modem fee.

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.

As Lifehacker editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Lifehacker often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.