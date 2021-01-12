5 Gratitude Journals That’ll Help Feed a Positive Mindset

To combat the constant doom scrolling I fell victim to during the shitshow that was 2020, I began gratitude journaling. I’d never considered myself much of a journaler, despite writing for a living. However, when the pandemic hit I needed something that could quickly pull me out of my Instagram/newsfeed funk.

According to Headspace, expressing gratitude (being thankful for people and situations) can improve your physical and mental health. So, keeping a gratitude journal can be a huge boost for your wellbeing.

It also doesn’t have to be a complicated task where you write pages and pages about your feelings. I mean, you can if you want, but it’s not really the point of the activity. You can do as little as three dot points a day, draw or photograph three things you’re grateful for. Once you’re comfortable with that you can go into more detail if you wish.

What I found calming about gratitude journaling, was that amid all the chaos, writing down what I was grateful for (and there was always something) helped me acknowledge the good in my life and feed a positive mindset.

It’s also not something you need to set aside huge amounts of time for, you can do it first thing in the morning before your usual social scroll, while you’re waiting for your coffee to brew or even right before bed. What’s important is that you just get into the habit of doing it.

And if you ever feel like you just can’t be bothered, remember the benefits of practicing gratitude: increased happiness, improves sleep, relationships and physical health.

So to help kick off 2021 the right way, we’ve rounded up some of the best gratitude journals from Amazon that you can have delivered straight to your door. Now that’s something we’re grateful for… that and food delivery! Scroll to shop our picks.

Gratitude: A Day and Night Reflection Journal (90 Days), $25

This 90-day gratitude journal will help you centre your day around positivity and gratitude. Each page of the journal includes space to record expressions of gratitude, affirmations, memories of positive interactions, and commentaries on the significance of it all. Perfect for quick reflection or expanding on your deepest thoughts.

Good Days Start With Gratitude: A 52 Week Guide To Cultivate An Attitude Of Gratitude, $21.60

Dedicated to helping you start your day right, this Good Days Start With Gratitude journal is a 52-week guide to cultivate an attitude of gratitude! Each weekly spread contains inspirational quotes, space to write three things you are thankful for every day and a weekly checkpoint to reflect and hold yourself accountable.

The Five Minute Journal: A Happier You in 5 Minutes a Day, $70.82

You’ve probably already seen The Five Minute Journal all over Instagram. Everyone loves it for its approachable and structured exercises that help increase overall mindfulness. It’s a simple, effective way to practice gratitude with minimal time spent.

Daily Gratitudes, $23.06

The Daily Gratitudes Journal is designed to help you stop, reflect, digest, and process. When you practice gratitude regularly, you can experience a shift that has the potential to positively affect your well-being, mindset, body, and emotions.

Let That Sh*t Go: A Journal for Leaving Your Bullsh*t Behind and Creating a Happy Life, $20.06

This ones for those of us who just need to let it all out, swear words and all. Described as “a sweary guided journal for people who want to cut through the bullshit to unf*ck their lives without all the touchy-feely self-help crap”, Let That Sh*t Go shows people how to stop dwelling on past hurts and move on toward the bright future ahead.