The Best Gratitude Journals if You Want to Boost Your Mindfulness in 5 Minutes

I’ve been a gratitude journaling fiend a couple of years now. In that, I tend to spend a couple of mornings a week evaluating what I’m thankful for, starting my day with a positive mindset. Though I’ll admit, it wasn’t that refined when I first started. If I remember correctly, I think I’d just pop three things I was grateful for on a piece of paper, then call it a day.

But I’ll tell you right now, even solely doing that became the highlight of my day – especially amid endless doom-scrolling. So, if you’ve always wanted to take the gratitude journaling plunge, I’ve taken the first step for you and found the best gratitude journals in Australia.

According to Headspace, expressing gratitude (being thankful for people and situations) can improve your physical and mental health. So, keeping a gratitude journal can be a huge boost for your well-being.

It also doesn’t have to be a complicated task where you write pages and pages about your feelings. I mean, you can if you want, but it’s not really the point of the activity. You can do as little as three dot points a day (or night), draw or photograph three things you’re grateful for. Once you’re comfortable with that, you can go into more detail if you wish.

It’s not something you need to set aside huge amounts of time for either. You can do it first thing in the morning before your usual social scroll or while you’re waiting for your coffee to brew or even right before bed. What’s important is that you just get into the habit of doing it.

And if you ever feel like you just can’t be bothered, remember the benefits of practising gratitude: increased happiness, improved sleep, relationships and physical health.

So, to help you improve your mindset and mental health, here are a bunch of the best gratitude journals in Australia that you can instantly add to your cart.

The Best Gratitude Journals You Can Buy in Australia

Bespoke Press Gratitude Journal

Bespoke makes some of the most beautiful and premium gratitude journals on the market. Linen bound and decorated with gold foil, these high-quality journals offer space for up to 365 entries across 52 weeks that you can start at any point in the year.

You don’t need to wait for January 1st to start your mindfulness journey, jump on at any time and marvel at the difference in positivity after a year of writing.

Where to buy: Bespoke Press ($38.95)

Gratitude: A Day and Night Reflection Journal (90 Days)

This 90-day gratitude journal will help you centre your day around positivity and gratitude. Each page of the journal includes space to record expressions of gratitude, affirmations, memories of positive interactions, and commentaries on the significance of it all. Perfect for quick reflection or expanding on your deepest thoughts.

Where to buy: Amazon ($23.01) | Booktopia ($27.75)

Good Days Start With Gratitude: A 52 Week Guide To Cultivate An Attitude Of Gratitude

Dedicated to helping you start your day right, this Good Days Start With Gratitude journal is a 52-week guide to cultivating an attitude of gratitude! Each weekly spread contains inspirational quotes, space to write three things you are thankful for every day and a weekly checkpoint to reflect and hold yourself accountable.

Where to buy: Amazon ($10)

Intelligent Change: The Five Minute Journal

You’ve probably already seen The Five Minute Journal all over Instagram and TikTok. Everyone loves it for its approachable and structured exercises that help increase overall mindfulness. It’s a simple, effective way to practice gratitude with minimal time spent.

Where to buy: Amazon ($41)

Daily Gratitudes

The Daily Gratitudes Journal is designed to help you stop, reflect, digest, and process. When you practice gratitude regularly, you can experience a shift that has the potential to positively affect your well-being, mindset, body, and emotions.

Where to buy: QBD ($34.99)

Let That Sh*t Go: A Journal for Leaving Your Bullsh*t Behind and Creating a Happy Life

This one is for those of us who just need to let it all out, swear words and all. Described as “a sweary guided journal for people who want to cut through the bullshit to unf*ck their lives without all the touchy-feely self-help crap”, Let That Sh*t Go shows people how to stop dwelling on past hurts and move on toward the bright future ahead.

Where to buy: Amazon ($21.75) | Booktopia ($21.75) | Dymocks ($24.99)

Five Minutes in the Morning: A Focus Journal

Start your morning right by taking a small five-minute window to set your intentions at the start of your day. This Five Minutes in the Morning journal helps you focus on what matters by setting creative exercises that help with reflection and intention setting.

Where to buy: Booktopia ($13.75) | Catch ($13.75) | eBay ($18.60)

Gratitude Journal For Men

Not only does its simple cover make the Gratitude Journal for Men look inviting, but it really knows how to keep your gratitude fresh. Inside, each well designed weekly spread contains an inspirational quote, space to write three things you are thankful for each day of the week, and a weekly checkpoint to keep you motivated. How’s that for starting your day off right?

Where to buy: Booktopia ($23.99) | Dymocks ($29.99) | eBay ($26.36)

The Three-Minute Gratitude Journal For Kids

It’s never too early to get the kids involved in practising gratitude, too. This interactive journal that promotes self-exploration is designed to do just that by helping kids focus on being thankful for what they have, the big things in life, as well as the simple joys. The daily spread contains space to list out things they’re thankful for, a person who brought them joy and how they felt about their day.

Where to buy: Amazon ($10) | eBay ($17)

52 Weeks of Love, Mindfulness and Appreciation for Couples

Who said journaling had to be a personal journey either? This gratitude journal, specifically geared towards those in a relationship, helps couples share their appreciation and love for each other weekly and helps to enhance communication and intimacy. Win-win?!

Where to buy: Amazon ($16.28) | eBay ($27.37)

Mindful As Fuck: A Gratitude Journal For Thankful Real-Ass Women

If you or your mates are a bit sceptical about the whole journaling thing, this novelty twist that aims to make gratitude fun might just convince you all to cross the line. Even if it doesn’t, the funny quotes and super easy suggestions are fun to read nonetheless.

Where to buy: Amazon ($9.89)

The 6-Minute Diary

The 6-minute diary was designed based on positive psychology research that confirms that three minutes in the morning and another three in the evening cause help shift your focus to what really matters most in your life.

Where to buy: Amazon ($38.90) | eBay ($55.98)

