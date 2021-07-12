Where You Can Score Cheap Chips for French Fry Day in Australia

We sure do love celebrating our favourite foods by giving them national days, and the next one on the list is French Fry Day on July 13 (or hot chips, here in Australia).

French fries are no doubt the ultimate side to go with any meal and are a weak spot for many of us. Who could turn down a cheeky chip? No one.

Just like National burger day, restaurants around the country are slinging some hot (chip) deals in celebration of french fry day. We’ve rounded up where you find a decent offer here in Australia.

Lord of the Fries

The Aussie vegan fast food joint, Lord of the Fries, is living up to its name with an epic french fry deal.

On July 13, Lord of the Fries will be giving out shoestring fries with a classic sauce for free. However, you can only nab this deal for one hour between 1 and 2 pm on Tuesday – so don’t miss out!

Stores in QLD, VIC, NSW, WA and SA will be participating – you can find your nearest store here.

Lord of the Fries stores stuck in the Greater Sydney lockdown won’t be partaking in the giveaway but will be celebrating French Fry Day at a later date, so stay tuned.

Betty’s Burgers

Betty’s Burgers and Concrete Co. are joining in the National Fry Day fun with a very saucy deal.

On July 13, those ordering from Betty’s on Deliveroo can score French Fries plus a 220ml bottle of Heinz tomato sauce with any $10 purchase. Plus, Deliveroo will throw in free delivery.

There are only 100 units of sauce per Betty’s Burgers restaurant so you’ll want to be quick.

Carl’s Jr.

The American burger chain, Carl’s Jr., has been making a name for itself since it landed in Australia. The restaurant will also be joining in on National Fry Day with 50c waffle fries on July 13.

You can claim this deal via the MyCarl’s app.

There are restaurants located in QLD, NSW, VIC and SA. Find you local here.

These are all the fry deals announced so far but stay tuned to this article as we’ll be updating it with more offers as they’re announced in the lead up to July 13.