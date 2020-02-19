How Much Mobile Data Do You Really Need In A Month?

Is It Okay To Skip Breakfast? 

RIP These Iconic Aussie Lollies And Snacks

Keep Drive-Thru Chips Crispy By Leaving The Bag Open

You've just acquired some salty strands of golden happiness from your favourite burger joint. Here's how you get them home crispy and not soggy.

Photo by waferboard.

The trick, suggests redditor zachtray76, is to leave the paper to-go bag open while you drive home. If you keep it closed, you'll trap in the warmth, but you'll also trap in the steam coming off of the hot fries. If that steam can't escape it will make your fries taste like they have been out in the rain. If you're worried about your food getting cold, place the open takeaway bag on the floor in front of the passenger seat and crank up the heater. You'll keep your food warm without making it soggy. Of course, now the real trick is getting those fries home without eating them all in the car first.

Read more

" excerpt="Hot chips come in many shapes and sizes. Some people prefer thick 'n' chunky steak fries. Others are more partial to classic French fries. More still prescribe to crinkle cut (these people are weird). Whatever your chip preference, this algorithm will ensure they turn out perfectly, every time. (Micky Mouse/Amphibious Landing Craft shape not included.)"]

LPT: If you get french fries to-go from your burger restaurant of choice (e.g. Five guys), and want them to stay crispy... [LifeProTips subreddit]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au camera gopro legal motorcycles

Is It Legal To Attach A GoPro To Your Motorcycle Helmet?

Back in 2015, Max Lichtenbaum in Victoria was fined by the police for having a GoPro camera attached to his motorcycle helmet. He took the matter to the Victorian County Court which led to questions around the legality of consumers putting attachments on their helmets.
au candy crisps feature food lollies nostalgia snacks

RIP These Iconic Aussie Lollies And Snacks

While trick-or-treating with my children this year, a sad fact became abundantly clear: most of the treats I loved as a kid are no longer available. Sure, we might not have ever eaten them as adults, but their disappearance from store shelves is no less crushing. It's like a small piece of our childhood has been brutally snuffed out. With that in mind, here are the discontinued Australian snacks we miss most - from Sunnyboy ice blocks to Toobs chips.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles