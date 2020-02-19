Keep Drive-Thru Chips Crispy By Leaving The Bag Open

You've just acquired some salty strands of golden happiness from your favourite burger joint. Here's how you get them home crispy and not soggy.

Photo by waferboard.

The trick, suggests redditor zachtray76, is to leave the paper to-go bag open while you drive home. If you keep it closed, you'll trap in the warmth, but you'll also trap in the steam coming off of the hot fries. If that steam can't escape it will make your fries taste like they have been out in the rain. If you're worried about your food getting cold, place the open takeaway bag on the floor in front of the passenger seat and crank up the heater. You'll keep your food warm without making it soggy. Of course, now the real trick is getting those fries home without eating them all in the car first.

