The Best Features to Set Up in macOS Big Sur

It seems like you just installed the latest OS version, and then they release a new one. With the update comes new designs, tools, and a nature-related background photo. There are also, of course, cool new features. If you just updated to macOS Big Sur, here are the best new features to play with.

The biggest change is the new Control Centre, which is pretty similar to the one found on iPhones and iPads in the latest iOS. Use the toggle switch in the top right to quickly access controls for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, do not disturb, and more. You can now also add widgets (or download widgets from third-party apps) to further customise your Control Centre. Also similar to the latest iOS is an update to Messages, which now lets you add threads, pins, and photos to group chats.

Safari also got a major overhaul. It now lets you customise your homepage with background photos, and has added a new privacy report that lets you easily see what trackers are following you around the web.

For all these features and more, check out the video below.