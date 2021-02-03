Update Your macOS to Big Sur 11.2 for These Bug Fixes

Apple has launched macOS Big Sur 11.2. And while you shouldn’t dawdle when it comes to major system updates, know that there aren’t any new features in this release to worry about — it’s all bug fixes and security updates. If you have a brand-new M1 Mac that you use with an external display, however, you might want to prioritise this patch today.

As always, installing the update is simple: Click on the Apple logo in the upper-left corner of macOS Big Sur, and then go to System Preferences > Software Update. You’ll see this screen once you click through to begin the installation, which eats up just around 3.66GB of space:

Screenshot: David Murphy

And here are the highlights of what Apple is fixing in macOS Big Sur 11.2:

External displays may show a black screen when connected to a Mac mini (M1, 2020) using an HDMI to DVI converter

Edits to Apple ProRAW photos in the Photos app may not save

iCloud Drive could turn off after disabling the iCloud Drive Desktop & Documents Folders option

System Preferences may not unlock when entering your administrator password

Globe key may not display the Emoji & Symbols pane when pressed

Elsewhere, Apple also lists out various security updates that you’ll find in macOS Big Sur 11.2. There are quite a few, including one fun one where, “A user that is removed from an iMessage group could rejoin the group,” as Apple describes.

While your Big Sur 11.2 update chugs along, now is a great time to also update your iPhone or iPad (to iOS 14.4/iPadOS 14.4), your Apple Watch (to watchOS 7.3), or your Apple TV (to tvOS 14.4). And if you want to live on the wild side, you can always grab the latest developer betas for your iPhone and your Apple Watch to add a few new fun features — including the ability to unlock your iPhone with your Apple Watch when you’re wearing a face mask.