Level Up Your Life

It Sounds Weird, but Add a Little Vanilla to Your Vinaigrette

Claire Lower

Published 5 hours ago: December 4, 2020 at 5:00 am -
Filed to:salad
skilletvanillavinaigrette
It Sounds Weird, but Add a Little Vanilla to Your Vinaigrette
Photo: Elena Veselova, Shutterstock

As a pale, skin-cancer prone communist with a penchant for arguing about labour issues in bars, there is not a whole lot I miss about living in Florida. I do not miss the beaches. I do not miss the sun. I do not miss the bugs. I do, however, miss Bern’s Steakhouse, an opulent, decidedly old school establishment decorated like a French bordello.

Their steaks are good (obviously), their wine collection is more than impressive, their menu is never-changing. Desserts are served in a separate room upstairs (with a dedicated piano man), and tours of the kitchen and wine cellar are offered after dinner. I love many things about Bern’s, but one of my favourite things is a dang salad dressing. Their macadamia vanilla bean vinaigrette is one of the best vinaigrettes that has ever touched my tongue, and I long for it.

I have not found a dupe for this exact dressing, but I have started adding a little vanilla extract to my own vinaigrettes. Vanilla is a flavour pretty firmly associated with dessert, but it’s really the flavour of indulgence. A little vanilla softens acidity, accentuates sweetness, and just makes things taste better. Vanilla-tinged dressings work best with salads that feature ingredients with naturally occurring sweetness — think fruit or roasted vegetables — super salty ingredients, or a really aggressive cheese.

How much vanilla you add depends on the ratios of your recipes, so start with a little (like 1/4 teaspoon) and scale up if you need to. If you need a basic vinaigrette recipe, start with this template. Ingredients-wise, I would recommend getting your acid from a nice fruit vinegar (like raspberry) and going with a nutty oil, like hazelnut or pistachio. I think I’m going to track down some macadamia nut oil for this express purpose, as an homage to my beloved Bern’s.

More From Lifehacker Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Lifehacker to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.