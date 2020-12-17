Five Exercises You Can Do While Brushing Your Teeth

You spend two minutes in the morning and two at night brushing your teeth. Instead of just standing around, make even better use of that time by incorporating a few simple movements for balance, flexibility and strength.

It’s a super-easy way to introduce some regular exercise into your daily routine, and you don’t even need to worry about squeezing into the activewear or stepping into a gym.

Okay, so what exercises should I be doing in the bathroom?

The five exercises fitness coach John Sifferman demonstrates here are:

One-legged stand or the alternative 4 corner balance

Rock-bottom squat or squat movements (Lifehacker reader Alec Glen sometimes does one-legged squats instead of standing on one leg while brushing his teeth)

Calf raises

Hip mobility drills

Foot massage with a tennis ball

This little fitness hack won’t radically transform your body or count as your exercise for the day. But Sifferman notes that any time and way you can fit in more movement is a win:

You’ll be one step closer to making the fit lifestyle not just something you do, but something you embody on a daily basis. At some point along the journey, fitness becomes a part of your identity. And when that happens, everything gets a little bit easier.

READ MORE How to Motivate Yourself to Exercise When It's Cold Outside

You’re probably better off doing this outside of your bathroom on a non-slippery floor, by the way (though not necessarily on your back porch). Be mindful of your surroundings and do your best not to get toothpaste all over the damn place but introduce these exercises into your bathroom habits and you’ll be able to boost your oral health while getting yourself in better shape.

Not too shabby, hey?

[Physical Living]

This article has been updated since its original publish date.