7 Things You Should Be Asking Google Home

Got yourself a new Google Home or Nest and wondering what options you have with that baby? Well, as you’ve probably already discovered – you can get your Google device to play your music or to tell you the weather. But there’s way more to your tech assistant than that.

We’ve looked at some of the cool things you can ask Google Home before, but Google keeps making their home-based AI smarter.

Here, we look at 7 lesser-known things your Google Home can do:

Google Home can multitask

You can combine questions to Google Home. So, rather than asking Google to play some music and then set the volume to 50 per cent in two actions, you can say “Hey Google, play my 80s playlist from Spotify at 50 per cent volume”.

Help you ‘cheat’ on maths questions

“Google, what’s 26 times 32”.

As well as arithmetic, Google can help with probabilities as you can ask it to roll a die or flip a coin.

That’s probably easier than stealing a die from the Monopoly box that’s likely hiding in a cupboard somewhere.

Role-playing games

We’re about to start playing a family game of Dungeons and Dragons, to indoctrinate the youngest members of the family. While we already have a massive stash of dice for playing, we can also use Google Home.

I suspect there will be many calls like “Hey Google, roll 3d20”. The Home says okay, we hear a device roll and it replies “It’s 13 13 12 for a total of 38”.

If you’re into traditional games, then simply rolling a normal die or dice is also available.

Universal translator

I grew up watching Star Trek and was fascinated when, during Star Trek: Enterprise, we saw the evolution and development of the Universal Translator. And while we’re not quite there yet for real-time systems, you can ask your Google Home to translate a phrase from English to other languages and back.

Time to chill

Google Home works with a number of health and relaxation apps like Headspace.

You can say “Hey Google, talk to Headspace” and you’ll be guided through a meditation so you can refresh your mind and get back to maximum productivity or help you relax before you hit the sack.

Around the house

Of course, Google Home integrates with your entertainment, assuming you’re using compatible gear.

You can ask a Google Home to find and play clips from YouTube and music from Spotify, Google Music and others.

If you’ve got set up your gear to work with Logitech’s harmony remotes, you can ask Google to turn those devices on and off as well as just volume, change channels or run sequences of events you’ve programmed such as firing up the Blu-ray player and setting the inputs and outputs appropriately.

And if you’ve installed some smart lighting and switching gear, you can control your lights and other devices but issuing a command starting with “Hey Google”.

Easter Eggs

Not everything about Google Home is serious. There are a few fun things you can try.

“Hey, Google – am I fat?”

“Hey, Google – what’s the best pick up line?”

“Hey, Google – do you know the way to San Jose?”

There are heaps of others and it’s a fair bet you’ll discover your own by trying some ridiculous phrases.

This story has been updated since its original publication.