How to Factory Reset Your Google Nest (and When You Should)

Any piece of technology, including your Google Home devices like hubs, speakers, and displays, will eventually encounter a problem or two. Issues are often easily solved with a simple search on the internet, talk with support, or a soft reboot. However, if an issue persists, it may be time to consider a factory reset.

What is a factory reset?

Also known as a “hard reset,” a factory reset sets the device back to the day it came out of the box. All your settings, connections, and the device’s memory is wiped clean. It’s important to remember that a factory reset will erase all of your settings entirely, and you will be setting it up again as if it were new, and this action can’t be undone. When considering this action for a Google device, remember that as long as your Google Home app is installed on your phone, connections between devices and Google Home will remain intact, and your Google Home and Google Assistant settings will remain intact. However, any settings specific to the device you are resetting will not.

If you are passing a device along to someone new, a factory reset will remove all of your personal information and also make it easier for the new owner to set up the device. Additionally, if you’re having issues that a soft reboot hasn’t solved, such as the volume on Google Home speakers miscalibrating, a factory reset is often the best course of action.

How to reset Google Home devices

Generally, devices are reset one of two ways: either by turning off the microphone and then holding the lighted area for fifteen seconds until a beep sounds, or by holding down both volume buttons at the same time until the device resets. Here are more specifics, per device.

Google Nest Mini

First, you’ll turn the mic off. This is a small toggle on the side of the device. If you’ve done it right, the lights on the face of the Mini will turn orange. Where those lights are, press and hold for fifteen seconds. You’re waiting for a sound to confirm the device is resetting. Once you hear the noise, the device will power cycle, and either can be gifted or set up in your home again, as if it were new.

Google Nest Hub

On the back of the Hub are small volume buttons. Press both the up and down volume at the same time for ten seconds until you hear a sound that confirms the Hub is resetting itself.

Google Nest Audio

Like the Mini, first switch the mic off using the small toggle on the back of the device. Once the lights turn orange, press and hold the center of the Audio near the top for fifteen seconds (until the Audio makes a sound to confirm the factory reset).

Google Nest Hub Max

Because of the video footage the Max holds, you’ll need to take a few additional steps to reset it. First, be sure you back up or save any footage that is important to you. Remember, it won’t exist after this reboot unless you do. Next, remove the Max from your devices in the Google Home app. Locate the device, go to the gear setting, and click to remove the device. Now, locate the volume buttons on the back of the device and hold them both down for ten seconds until the Hub begins to reset.