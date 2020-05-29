YouTube Subscribers Can Get A Free Nest Mini Right Now

Google is giving away a free Nest Mini smart speaker to all YouTube Premium and Google Play subscribers for the next month.

The offer is valid for any Google accounts with an active YouTube Premium, YouTube Music Premium, or Google Play Music subscription as of May 19, 2020. This includes individual, family and student plans. The offer is first-come-first-served, limited to one Nest Mini per account, and must be redeemed before 11:59 PDT on June 30. That gives you a little over a month to grab the freebie smart speaker in the colour of your choice—if supplies last that long.

Here’s what you need to do: