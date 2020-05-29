YouTube Subscribers Can Get A Free Nest Mini Right Now

Today I Discovered The Horrors Of 'Keto Crotch'

Photo: Shutterstock

Google is giving away a free Nest Mini smart speaker to all YouTube Premium and Google Play subscribers for the next month.

The offer is valid for any Google accounts with an active YouTube Premium, YouTube Music Premium, or Google Play Music subscription as of May 19, 2020. This includes individual, family and student plans. The offer is first-come-first-served, limited to one Nest Mini per account, and must be redeemed before 11:59 PDT on June 30. That gives you a little over a month to grab the freebie smart speaker in the colour of your choice—if supplies last that long.

Here’s what you need to do:

  1. Check your Gmail inbox for the free nest Mini promo link. If you don’t see one, you can try accessing the promo through this link (make sure you’re signed into a Google Account with an active YouTube Premium, YouTube Music Premium or Google Play Music subscription first).

  2. Click “Yes, redeem and email.” This will send a copy of the free Nest Mini promo code to your Gmail.

  3. You’ll be taken to the Google Store to complete your order. Select the colour you want, then add your Nest Mini to the cart and complete your order. The promo code should automatically apply at checkout, but you can also copy and paste it from your email. If you’re not ready to order the speaker yet, you can also use the link in the promo email to resume checkout later.

